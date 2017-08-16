Financial Education Without a Sales Pitch Not only are we rolling this out to our clients, we’ve rolled it out to our own employees

Alliance Work Partners (AWP), a provider of employee assistance and training services and Four Seasons Financial Education (FSFE), a provider of workplace financial wellness programs, today announced they have partnered together to provide a unified solution for employers that combines AWPs existing services with technology-based financial wellness tools from FSFE. The new financial wellness program will be available through AWP starting in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“This was an opportunity to show our clients we are committed to addressing the demand for financial wellness programs and continue our commitment to new technologies,” said Dr. Scott Terres, Vice President of AWP. “Not only are we rolling this out to our clients, we’ve rolled it out to our own employees. It’s something we believe in.”

The new unified solution includes access to eCourses that guide users through online education and provide them with goals based on the topic. Users are given a deadline to complete goals and can receive reward points for completion. Users will also have access to articles, videos, calculators and webcasts that are newly created every quarter. “AWP understands the importance of financial wellness programs at work,” said Travis Freeman, Vice President of FSFE. “This is the type of partner we want to work with; one that’s planning for the future by investing in new services and technology.”

FSFE’s first program was developed for employee assistance programs in 1986. They continue to partner with EAPs as well as benefits firms and healthcare organizations. Inquiries for FSFE may be directed to Anna Fruits at Anna.Fruits(at)FSFE.com. Inquiries for AWP may be directed to Dr. Scott Terres at sterres(at)alliancewp.com.

About Four Seasons Financial Education

Four Seasons Financial Education is positioned to provide workplace financial wellness services to companies throughout the US to help them improve their bottom line. Since 1986, we have helped corporations increase workplace productivity by focusing on the most important asset of the company - the employees. Financial wellness services provided through RFG Advisory Group, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. AWP is a separate and unaffiliated company from FSFE and RFG Advisory Group, LLC.

About Alliance Work Partners

Alliance Work Partners is a private non-profit Employee Assistance Program, headquartered in Austin, Texas since 1977. AWP is a best-practice, stand alone EAP, with no financial ties to any insurance company or treatment center. AWP Intake and Referral staff are accredited by the American Association of Suicidology as a Crisis Center, so employers can rest easy knowing that they have chosen a company that is ready to serve any issue, no matter the critical nature. AWP is here for you as life happens.