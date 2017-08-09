Binary Fountain Logo

WHAT:

Healthcare consumerism is surging, forcing marketing leaders to adapt their strategies for driving patient acquisition, loyalty and brand awareness. However, many haven’t implemented a strategy to engage patients across their digital journey, starting with researching a symptom, “shopping” for a physician, all the way through managing online reviews. These healthcare organizations are risking falling behind competitors, losing revenue and damaging their organizations’ and physicians’ reputations.

This free webinar will provide insights into shaping an integrated, winning strategy, including the following:



Key factors patients evaluate when selecting a physician

Crucial gaps and pitfalls in marketing to patients

Recommended approach and tools for managing the initiatives

How HCA is engaging patients to drive greater acquisition

WHEN & WHERE:

Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Patient Engagement and Acquisition

Wednesday, August 23, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

More information: http://info.binaryfountain.com/hca-patient-journey-webinar.html?utm_source=Media&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=HCA-Yext-Webinar

WHO:

Aaron Clifford, senior vice president of marketing, Binary Fountain

Aaron serves as Binary Fountain’s senior vice president of marketing. He brings more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry to his current role. Aaron recently joined Binary Fountain from HCA, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, where he served as the senior director of digital marketing solutions. He created the vision for the organization’s enterprise-wide reputation management program and oversaw digital strategy for 171 hospitals, 119 free standing surgery centers, 830 physician clinics and multiple business units across the healthcare system. Aaron received his BS in management information systems from Trevecca Nazarene University and an MBA from Lipscomb University.

Elizabeth Davis, reputation management manager, HCA

Elizabeth Davis is the manager of online reputation for HCA Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of healthcare services. Over the past four years, Elizabeth has consulted hundreds of physician clinics and hospitals on the importance of managing all aspects of their online presence. Most recently, Elizabeth and her team successfully implemented and scaled an enterprise reputation and listings management strategy across all HCA hospitals, practices and urgent care clinics. Elizabeth graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in economics.

Carrie Liken, head of healthcare, Yext

Carrie Liken is the head of industry for healthcare at Yext where she oversees sales, marketing, publisher relationships and product development for Yext's healthcare solution. Prior to Yext, Carrie spent over 8 years at Google, where she was a founding member of the healthcare AdWords team and has witnessed the evolution in patient search behavior. Carrie has a master of health policy from Harvard Kennedy School and is deeply interested in the healthcare industry and how tech is fundamentally changing the healthcare landscape.

About Binary Fountain

Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information, visit http://www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain.

