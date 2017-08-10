Every year, magazine readers are asked to vote for their favorite Valley businesses. The winners are honored with a “Best of Our Valley” Award.

For more than a decade, Arizona Foothills Magazine has served as the defining lifestyle magazine for affluent, well-educated readers in the upscale foothills communities of Arizona. The “Best of Our Valley” awards showcase the Valley businesses that provide innovative services that exceed customer expectations.

"It's an honor to join so many great businesses in being named one of the Best of Our Valley award winners," says My Biz Niche founder and CEO Shawn Byrne. "It's a testament to our determination to provide world class websites and excellent customer service and support every day."

My Biz Niche has worked with dozens of Valley businesses to create modern websites that look great and function optimally on desktop and mobile devices. The agency also offers a full range of digital marketing services from SEO and PPC to Marketing Automation and Social Media.

The web design and development industry is constantly evolving. Agencies need to adapt to the latest trends and provide clients with functional, up-to-date websites. Clean, search engine-friendly coding and attractive, intuitive designs are crucial elements for any business looking to succeed online. My Biz Niche has consistently demonstrated its proficiency in every aspect of web design and development to easily secure the “Best of Our Valley” award.

“We strive to make every design project of web marketing campaign a success, no matter how challenging or ambitious,” Byrne says. “We look forward to serving the Valley’s web design, development and marketing needs for many years to come.”

About My Biz Niche:

