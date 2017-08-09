R&K Partners with GDIT as Co-Exhibitors

DoDIIS Worldwide 2017 Stop by Booth #125 to learn more!

DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2017 Dominating Cyberspace Against Persistent Threats

R&K Cyber Solutions is partnering with General Dynamics Information Technology as a major exhibitor to promote our R&D 100 Award-winning cybersecurity software (Hyperion) alongside GDIT’s Knowledge enhanced Service Management (KeSM) system and our Cyber Threat Fusion analysis techniques that leverages the data collection, integration and reporting capabilities of Splunk in order to provide our customers with the operational intelligence necessary to make informed decisions and deliver near real-time situational awareness and share those insights with the larger Cyber Defense community.

The Hyperion system employs advanced mathematics to compute the behavior of software. It is not subject to the limitations of syntactic scanning, which depends on a prior availability of signatures, nor of dynamic execution, which can test only small fractions of massive populations of possible executions. Hyperion identifies malware in computed behavior, where it is very difficult to hide because malware must exhibit its own behavior in order to achieve its objectives. Hyperion employs Behavior Specification Units (BSUs) to represent malicious behavior, and applies them to the computed behavior. This capability provides substantial cost savings and leverages malware knowledge to produce improved results. It provides powerful behavior-based signature generation to improve effectiveness of existing AV tools for Computer Network Defense (CND).

Attendees and fellow exhibitors are encouraged to stop by the GDIT/R&K Booth #125 for more information on Fusion, KeSM, and Hyperion. In addition to personalized, interactive content, representatives will be available to answer any questions you may have and how our security solution can benefit your organization.

R&K Cyber Solutions LLC (R&K) is a leading and award winning provider of Computer Network Defense (CND) Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT) Management, and Application Development. We provide Intrusion Detection, Incident Response, Malware Reverse Engineering, and Information Assurance (IA) services, as well as Certified Security processes to the U.S. Federal Government (Civilian, Department of Defense (DoD), and Intelligence Community (IC)) and to customers in selected commercial markets.

R&K Cyber Solutions and GDIT have been supporting the Defense Intelligence Agency together since 2011.

