Midwest ENERGY Association

MEA is honored to award 20 individuals with 2017 Meritorious Service Awards. MEA sponsors the Meritorious Service Award program every year to recognize industry employees who have performed actions above and beyond, in the service of another. This year’s recipients are:

Ameren Illinois Company



Justin Maduena, gas troubleman

Jeff Aimone, lineman

Mike Rivara, lineman

Bob Torres, lineman

Michael Snider, gas journeyman

CenterPoint Energy



Carol Donnellan, gas utility person – meter reader

ComEd



Timothy Johnson, senior engineering design tech

Edwin Pacheco, upgraded meter reader

Eddy Zamudio, meter reader

Courtney Crenshaw, senior environmental compliance specialist

Gregg Sternes, crew leader

Timothy Hannon, overhead electrical specialist

Kenneth Michaels, overhead electrician

Brandon Murphy, overhead electrical starter

Russell Wysocki, supervisor

Martin Quinn, senior project construction manager

Patrick O’Connor, engineering design tech

Ethan Hannasch, district rep combination

Nicor Gas



Clarence Flower, distribution technician

Forchin Garrett, distribution mechanic

To learn more about MEA’s Meritorious Service Awards contact John Gann at (651) 289-9600 x105 or johng (at) midwestenergy (dot) org.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.