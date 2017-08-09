Bloomington, Minn. (PRWEB) August 09, 2017
MEA is honored to award 20 individuals with 2017 Meritorious Service Awards. MEA sponsors the Meritorious Service Award program every year to recognize industry employees who have performed actions above and beyond, in the service of another. This year’s recipients are:
Ameren Illinois Company
- Justin Maduena, gas troubleman
- Jeff Aimone, lineman
- Mike Rivara, lineman
- Bob Torres, lineman
- Michael Snider, gas journeyman
CenterPoint Energy
- Carol Donnellan, gas utility person – meter reader
ComEd
- Timothy Johnson, senior engineering design tech
- Edwin Pacheco, upgraded meter reader
- Eddy Zamudio, meter reader
- Courtney Crenshaw, senior environmental compliance specialist
- Gregg Sternes, crew leader
- Timothy Hannon, overhead electrical specialist
- Kenneth Michaels, overhead electrician
- Brandon Murphy, overhead electrical starter
- Russell Wysocki, supervisor
- Martin Quinn, senior project construction manager
- Patrick O’Connor, engineering design tech
- Ethan Hannasch, district rep combination
Nicor Gas
- Clarence Flower, distribution technician
- Forchin Garrett, distribution mechanic
To learn more about MEA’s Meritorious Service Awards contact John Gann at (651) 289-9600 x105 or johng (at) midwestenergy (dot) org.
About MEA:
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.