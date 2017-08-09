HotBlock 200 from Environmental Express takes metals digestion temperatures up a notch.

The redesigned HotBlock® 200 system allows customers to perform metals digestion at higher temperatures—up to a maximum 200°C (392°F), which is above industry standards. It is ideal for use in laboratories that perform environmental testing.

The HotBlock 200 system is a redesign of the HotBlock Pro with new features, but keeps the same dependable graphite block and Kydex® housing as the company continues to use metals-free materials in its construction to avoid cross-contamination and provide high chemical resistance. These units are available from 25 to 96 wells and accept cup sizes of 15 mL, 50 mL, and 100 mL. Custom units are also available.

The HotBlock 200 system also features redesigned controllers. The easy-to-use external controllers feature automatic shut-off, alarms, and ability to save profiles with ramp and soak settings. The dual-block controller can control up to two heating blocks independently and simultaneously. They can be safely mounted to the outside of a fume hood or placed on a benchtop.

For more information on the HotBlock 200 metals digestion system, please visit EnvExp.com or

call 1-800-343-5319.

Environmental Express, a Cole-Parmer company, is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of environmental laboratory equipment and consumable supplies for commercial, governmental, industrial and academic laboratories worldwide. The company provides an entire range of laboratory products used in applications such as water/wastewater analysis, oil and grease analysis, metals analysis and hazardous waste analysis. We pride ourselves on providing innovative products, superior technical support, knowledgeable customer service and expedited shipping.