OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, announced today that Chief Analytics Officer Carol Jenkins, Ph.D. and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ferrara will deliver presentations focused on predictive analytics at a pair of leading industry conferences hosted by the Talent Management Alliance next week in Philadelphia, PA.

On August 15, Ferrara will present “The Data Difference: Using Analytics to Build a Better Workforce,” as part of TMA’s 2017 Talent Acquisition Summit. He will discuss the importance of predictive analytics in enabling managers to make better hiring decisions, provide insight on measuring the impact of a new hire, and outline how to use data-driven assessments to improve the overall hiring process.

On August 16, Jenkins will deliver a presentation entitled “Predictive Hiring Analytics Can Transform Your Workforce” at TMA’s 2017 Healthcare Recruitment Summit. She will focus on aggregating and analyzing people data to measure candidate fit and the impact of new hires, and how to refine the hiring process and build the right team to grow and support an organization’s business demands.

“OutMatch is firmly focused on helping companies hire, grow, and develop great talent by delivering actionable workforce analytics that predict employee performance on the job,” said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. “We look forward to sharing insight on the power of predictive data to enable companies to hire and develop engaged employees that are critical to profitability and success.”

Working with recognized names such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta, OutMatch processes more than 20 million candidates annually for job opportunities at over 200,000 locations. OutMatch provides the measurement, insight, and impact companies need to make better hires, with particular strengths among large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, healthcare, and property management industries.

The Talent Management Alliance is a global knowledge-exchange network dedicated to the advancement of strategic talent management and leadership development practices. Its 2017 Talent Acquisition Summit will share case studies led by organizations that are winning the war for talent, focusing on real solutions to real challenges that companies are facing in the world of recruitment. The agenda is available at http://the-tma.org/strategic-recruitment/agenda/.

TMA’s Healthcare Recruitment Summit will explore recruiting a high-performing workforce that is equipped to manage the ever-changing demands of healthcare delivery. For an agenda, visit http://the-tma.org/healthcare-recruitment/agenda/.

About OutMatch

