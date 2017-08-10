Summer is here and the Tourism Bureau kicked off an exclusive Summer travel campaign - “Taiwan Summer Solstice 235 (representing Latitude 23.5),” to celebrate Taiwan island and its offshore islands’ unique geography where Tropic of Cancer cuts across central Taiwan. With diverse landscapes and rich produce, Taiwan is praised as the “Emerald on the Tropic of Cancer,” radiating tropical and subtropical flairs!

Taiwan Tourism Bureau aimed to create a unique Summer festival and partnered with Ten Ren Tea – the reputable Taiwanese tea brand – for a series of refreshing Summer Green Tea menu. The Summer Green Tea Season features a variety of refreshing green tea beverages, such as Aiyu Jelly with Iced Green Tea, Lemon Sea Salt Sorbet with Green Tea, Green Tea Latte with Brown Sugar, and the Original Iced Green Tea. Along with a series of tailored Summer Solstice 235 tea tours, travelers will get to immerse themselves in Taiwan’s world renowned tea sensation through their sight, hearing, smelling, and taste buds for a summer feast.

One of the Summer Solstice 235 themed tea tours, “Tour of East Rift Valley Wuhe Black Tea,” takes you to the Wuhe Gaotai Tea Plantation in Ruisui, Hualian County. The tea plantation has been promoting the “Pesticide-Free Organic Farming” in recent years; their specialty tea is made with tea leaves sucked by tea green leafhoppers and carefully crafted into honey-flavored black tea. The black tea there has a strong aroma of fruit, honey, and flowers; it was picked from 700 tea products among 15 countries to receive the World Tea Award Gold Medal. Wuhe Terrace is also considered a home to the Ami people and a prehistoric cultural site. After sampling the delicious black tea and the scenery of the East Rift Valley, the tour continues to Taroko National Park – one of Taiwan’s most famous destinations – for an experience in the aboriginal culture and cuisine.

Another highlight is the “Alishan Mountain Tea Tour”. Alishan is a notable scenic attraction for its Sacred Tree Forest; its high altitude brings cooler climate and huge temperature difference between day and night, and with the irrigation of the mountain spring water, the tea leaves here grow slowly that make them tender and thick with soft stems. The High Mountain Oolong and Jinxuan Tea produced in this region have an exceptionally fresh aroma and depth of flavor. They have championed in many domestic tea contests, and are crowned the “The Best Tea in Taiwan” with a worldwide reputation.

In collaboration with the Tourism Bureau, Ten Ren Tea’s Tea Station created a new Butterfly Pea Tea series this summer, among which the U.S. and Taiwan fusion drink ,Tiffany Blue Milk Tea with Butterfly Pea, has become female customers’ favorite choice. In addition, Tea Station and China Airlines have a joint promotion for Taiwan tourism. Customers will receive a 5% discount on China Airlines tickets if you spend $100 or more at Tea Station.

Take advantage of this Taiwan Summer Solstice 235 opportunity for great fun in Taiwan. There are many featured trips offered by Taiwan tour buses as well as special promotions from over 40 hotels. Join the Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s Facebook fan page at http://www.facebook.com/TourTaiwan for the most up-to-date news of Taiwan tourism!