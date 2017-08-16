Hort Americas Now Distributing Sudlac

Sudlac is coming to North America in 2017. The company’s goal is to become the leading manufacturer of shading materials for the global greenhouse horticulture market. This is apparent from the complete restyling of the company brand all the way to the development of its fast-growing team. Behind the scenes, every team member is working hard to build a solid, full-coverage distribution network.

Sudlac’s target group is a large segment in the shading market including growers who choose no-nonsense, reliable, high quality shading products. Sudlac is serving this market with a wide range of products from powder in bags to high tech removable coatings in buckets.

Providing excellent service

Sudlac’s updated approach is practical and service-driven. Last year, the company opened a dedicated sales office in Purmerend, Netherlands, which is close to the international Schiphol Airport and the country’s greenhouse cultivation zone. This enables Sudlac to provide excellent support and service in the Netherlands and worldwide.

“The new office better highlights our presence in the Dutch market,” says Export Manager Jorien Plak-Schouten. “This is the base from which we work and provide support with our sales team. We see worldwide opportunity for our shading products. This is why the Dutch team was reinforced with two new account managers, Ruben Lensing and Michel Seignette.”

A well-trained network of distributors supports product deliveries. There are still opportunities for new distribution partners who want to be part of this positive development.

“Throughout the years, we have gained extensive experience, developing our products such that a distributor can include them in their product selection with full confidence,” says Plak-Schouten.

Sudlac also provides support for product application by utilizing the knowledge and experience of Dutch contract applicators, which can be shared with growers worldwide. These applicators can advise from their practical perspective, sharing the best and most professional application methods with growers.

Fresh new look

Sudlac’s website, packaging, brochures and newsletters are vibrant and informative. The product wizard on the new website assists growers step-by-step in selecting the most appropriate product for the relevant crop, location and greenhouse type. The company’s monthly newsletter highlights interesting information related to products as well as practical experiences.

Sudlac’s new style will be presented officially during various horticultural trade shows in January and February 2017. Trade show visitors can experience the fresh new look and be introduced to the company’s extensive sales team.

Sudlac Eclipse LD

REMOVABLE PROTECTION FROM LIGHT AND HEAT

Eclipse® LD is a removable white shading paint for greenhouses. It protects crops against too much light and heat throughout the season and can be applied on the outside of all standard greenhouses. Eclipse LD needs to be mixed with water and can be applied in many situations, making it a basic yet all-round product for horticulture use worldwide. Eclipse LD is highly wear-resistant and easily removed with Topclear at the end of the season.

– Optimal protection of your crops

– Adjustable shading intensity

– Wear-resistant

– Applicable to all greenhouses

– Removed with Topclear

– For all greenhouse surfaces

Why Eclipse LD?

The Eclipse LD shade layer reduces stress and prevents crops and fruits from sunburn, improving production and quality. In countries with a moderate climate, Eclipse LD is mainly used for protecting ornamentals and leaf vegetables in greenhouses. In warmer areas of the world, Eclipse LD is also used for fruit vegetables like tomatoes and sweet peppers.

Eclipse LD is a very efficient and versatile shading agent that reduces the light and temperature in the same ratio. This shading product is flexible in use because you can adjust the number of buckets, amount of spray solution and application method. Eclipse LD is easy to apply and to remove.

Usage

Eclipse LD needs to be diluted with water before spraying it onto the greenhouse. Depending on the application method, type of greenhouse and climate, the dilution rate and amount of spray liquid can vary to achieve the best results. Eclipse LD can be applied manually, by machine and by helicopter. See how to use for more detailed information about applications and dosage.

Removal

Eclipse LD can be removed with Topclear whenever necessary. Apply Topclear in the advised amount and dilution. Read the complete instructions on how to use Topclear.

Sudlac Transpar

REMOVABLE PROTECTION FROM HEAT WHILE MAINTAINING GROW-LIGHT

Transpar® is a removable shading agent based on a special pigment that reflects heat radiation very efficiently, while maintaining high photosynthetic light levels. Transpar diffuses incoming light which is beneficial in optimizing the greenhouse climate. It is very wear-resistant and can be applied on the outside of all standard greenhouses. Transpar is easily removed with Topclear at the end of the production season.

– Minimum light shading, maximum heat shading

– High diffusion rate

– Applicable to all types of greenhouses

– Wear-resistant

– Removed with Topclear

– For all greenhouse surfaces

Why Transpar?

High solar radiation means high photosynthetic light levels for photosynthesis. However, it also generates heat radiation which can be stressful to crops. Compared to traditional whitewash coatings, Transpar ensures a higher photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) while the heat radiation (NIR) is partly reflected.

Higher PAR results in more photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is the process where the plant energy from the sunlight transfers into sugars. These sugars are the building blocks for plant growth, fruit production and flower quality.

Heat radiation is not used by the crop for photosynthesis. This radiation heats the greenhouse and the crops leading to plant stress. By reducing the heat radiation in the greenhouse, plant temperature is more moderate, resulting in better quality plants and higher production.

In addition to increased PAR transmission, Transpar has great diffusing properties. This improves the greenhouse climate, resulting in positive effects on the quality and production of the crop.

Usage

Transpar needs to be diluted with water before application to the greenhouse. Depending on the application method, type of greenhouse and climate, more or less water and buckets should be used to achieve the best results. Transpar can be applied manually, by machine and by helicopter. See how to use for more detailed information about applications and dosage.

Removal

Transpar can be removed with Topclear whenever necessary. Apply Topclear in the advised amount and dilution. Read the complete instructions on how to use Topclear.

Sudlac Optifuse IR

REMOVABLE DIFFUSE COATING WITH HEAT PROTECTION

Optifuse® IR is a removable greenhouse coating that scatters the light to a high degree in combination with effective heat protection. Optifuse IR is very wear-resistant and can be applied on the outside of all standard greenhouses. Optifuse IR is easily removed with Topclear at the end of the season.

-High light transmission

-High diffusion rate

-Reduces temperature

-Improves quality and production

-Wear-resistant

-Removed with Topclear

Why Optifuse IR?

Optifuse IR offers a very high level of diffusion and a high light transmission in combination with an effective temperature reduction. This combination will ensure more photosynthesis and lower greenhouse temperatures.

The incoming light is scattered by the diffuse coating layer, reaching the leaves from top to bottom and from all sides of the crop. This will improve the photosynthesis and transpiration rates of all plant leaves, resulting in better humidity, temperature and CO2 levels inside the greenhouse. It is proven by research that diffuse light in combination with heat reduction has a positive effect on crop production, quality and growth.

Compared to Optifuse, this Optifuse IR version reflects heat radiation (NIR) very efficiently while maintaining photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) transmission.

PAR is the spectral range of solar radiation from 400 to 700 nanometers that crops use for photosynthesis. NIR is the spectral range of solar radiation from 700 to 2,500 nanometers that is very efficient for generating warmth in the greenhouse. NIR is not used by the crop for photosynthesis.

Usage

Optifuse IR needs to be diluted with water before spraying it onto the greenhouse. Depending on the method of application, type of greenhouse and climate, more or less water and buckets should be used to achieve the best result. Optifuse IR is best applied by machine to get an even layer for optimum diffusion. See how to use for more detailed information about applications and dosage.

Removal

Optifuse IR is removed with Topclear whenever necessary. Apply Topclear in the advised amount and dilution maximum three days before considerable rainfall.

Sudlac Topclear

Topclear removable coatings cleaner

For removing Eclipse LD, Transpar, Optifuse and Optifuse IR

Topclear is the cleaner used to remove Sudlac coatings Eclipse LD, Transpar, Optifuse and Optifuse IR. By using Topclear, a grower has full control over when the coating is to be removed.

– Easy to apply

– Dilute with clean water

Usage

Mix Topclear with the necessary amount of clean water. Apply the solution evenly onto a dry greenhouse surface under dry weather conditions and a minimum temperature of 5°C (40°F).

Minimal reaction time is 20 minutes before rinsing with water or brushing. Considerable rainfall will wash away the coating. Only apply Topclear if considerable rainfall is expected in the next few days. Removal of Topclear with roof sprinklers is not recommended.