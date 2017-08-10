HTS Texas to Represent STULZ Product Line

The STULZ line of packaged units, split systems, and chilled water equipment is a perfect fit for the controls and service offerings of HTS Texas, which allows us to serve as a one-stop-shop in meeting all of our customers’ data center cooling needs.

HTS Texas, the Texas partner of the largest independent commercial HVAC manufacturers' representative in North America, announced the addition of a new manufacturer, STULZ, across its Texas offices. STULZ is an industry leader in precision cooling equipment, known for their high efficiency solutions in the data center market, and their partnership allows HTS Texas to expand its growing product and service offerings.

“We are excited to partner with an extraordinary company like HTS Texas,” said Jeff Kauffman, National Sales Manager at STULZ USA. “STULZ is proud to have the broadest offering of chilled water (CW) and direct expansion (DX) precision cooling capacities in the industry. Together we will expand the availability of our most efficient environmental control technology, engineering expertise and professional service to our valued customers in Texas.”

For more than 50 years, STULZ has been the global expert in precision cooling for mission critical applications. STULZ USA proudly researches, designs, manufactures, tests and supports its solutions for North America in Frederick, MD. With 400 employees in North America and more than 5,000 employees worldwide, STULZ understands the specific mission critical cooling needs of facilities across the US in data center and IT markets.

“We sought to represent STULZ as a result of their excellent reputation and high-quality products,” said Stephen Poles, Dallas Branch Manager of HTS Texas. “We aim to create opportunities for us to grow our businesses together, and provide comprehensive HVAC solutions for facilities across Texas.”

HTS Texas plans to utilize the STULZ product line throughout their offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Beaumont, and San Antonio for applications in the state’s rapidly expanding data center market. Experience in designing custom HVAC systems for data centers in healthcare, industrial, and educational, and mission critical sectors has allowed HTS Texas to understand the unique challenges of data center cooling in the Texas climate. With the addition of the STULZ product line, HTS Texas is better able to provide solutions tailored to individual building needs, without compromising on efficiency or reliability. Through their combined technological advancements, industry expertise, and commitment to quality, HTS Texas and STULZ are able to collaborate in providing energy-efficient HVAC solutions with temperature and humidity control capabilities that exceed customer expectations.

“The STULZ line of packaged units, split systems, and chilled water equipment is a perfect fit for the controls and service offerings of HTS Texas, which allows us to serve as a one-stop-shop in meeting all of our customers’ data center cooling needs,” Poles said. “We are confident that our relationship with STULZ will benefit not only both of our companies, but also our customers and end users as they experience superior and dependable equipment, system design, and service from HTS Texas.”

With specialized departments focused on equipment, building automation systems, airside products, parts, and service, HTS Texas is committed to providing support for HVAC systems through the entire product life cycle. Together with STULZ, HTS Texas can provide data center facilities with comprehensive, long-term solutions and systems adapted for their business as well as their local climate.

About HTS

HTS is the largest independent commercial HVAC manufacturers' representative in North America. The company represents more than 100 HVAC suppliers and has approximately 700 employees in 16 cities across Canada and the United States. Delivering Real Success® to all involved in its projects, HTS provides HVAC and refrigeration solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial markets from leading manufacturers such as Daikin, Epsilon, AcoustiFLO, and Haakon Industries. For more information about HTS, visit https://www.hts.com/ or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.

STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (STULZ USA) is an ISO 9001 registered manufacturer of environmental control equipment including a full line of energy efficient precision air conditioners, air handling units, ultrasonic humidifiers, and desiccant dehumidifiers. The company is responsible for product development, manufacturing, and distribution for the North American arm of the international STULZ Group. For more information about STULZ USA and its products, call 301-620-2033. E-mail your request to info@stulz-ats.com or visit http://www.stulz-usa.com. Connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.