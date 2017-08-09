Joe Johnson Equipment, Inc. headquarters, Innisfil, Ontario JJEI’s strength as Canada’s largest environmental and infrastructure maintenance equipment distributor and our joint commitment to offer exceptional customer service makes this a natural relationship.

StoneAge is pleased to announce that starting immediately the company will begin selling and renting waterblast tools, automated equipment and custom solutions in Canada through an exclusive dealership agreement with Joe Johnson Equipment, Inc. (JJEI). Headquartered in Innisfil, Ontario, JJEI distributes industry-leading products through its extensive national branch network.

Having long been known for outstanding customer service, StoneAge will increase ease of access, quick response time and quality field service for Canadian industrial cleaning customers through Joe Johnson Equipment centers located in Edmonton, Alberta and Barrie, Ontario.

“JJEI’s strength as Canada’s largest environmental and infrastructure maintenance equipment distributor and our joint commitment to offer exceptional customer service makes this a natural relationship,” said Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge. “As the global demand for StoneAge products increases steadily, we want to provide our growing customer base with faster and more accurate access to localized stock, training, repair and support. The execution of this dealership agreement will help us achieve this goal.”

As Canada’s only StoneAge dealer and rental center, JJEI will provide a highly trained sales team, repair facilities, live training and demonstrations. Contractors will also be able to rent the full range of StoneAge tools and automated equipment, providing flexibility and quick response to meet their client’s needs.

For more information, visit http://www.stoneagetools.com or http://www.jjei.com.