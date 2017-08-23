We are committed to budgeting success for higher education institutions.

XLerant, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based budgeting forecasting, and management reporting solutions, is pleased to announce its new Budgeting XLerator program, an innovative offering designed to streamline the budgeting software evaluation and acquisition process for higher education institutions.

Based on XLerant’s extensive experience serving colleges and universities across the globe, the Budgeting XLerator provides an opportunity to simultaneously de-risk and expedite what has typically been a time-intensive process. Through a consultative evaluation and analysis of an institution’s current budgeting needs, the Budgeting XLerator provides thorough documentation and cost-justification to make well-informed decisions and to garner the support of senior decision makers – all within just six weeks.

Cheryl Warner, Controller at Northwood University comments, “XLerant has been a pleasure to work with. Right from the start, they took the time to understand our unique budgeting needs and developed a plan to help us maximize our potential – our budget officers love the software, and we’ve been able to cut $200k through web-based salary planning.”

With top scores in Ease-of-Use, Overall Customer Satisfaction, and Finance Self-Sufficiency, XLerant’s BudgetPak software is recognized as the industry-leading budgeting, forecasting, and management reporting solution for higher education. The Budgeting XLerator helps institutions discover how BudgetPak can meet their needs, prior to making a final purchase decision.

“We are committed to budgeting success for higher education institutions,” says Joanne Brunn, CEO of XLerant, “And we believe the first step to success is ensuring a good fit between the software vendor and the institution’s unique budgeting requirements – the Budgeting XLerator program makes that first step possible.”

To learn more about the Budgeting XLerator program, visit: http://xlerant.com/budgeting-xlerator-program/

XLerant Incorporated provides cloud-based budgeting, forecasting and reporting solutions designed with easy to use interfaces that make a complex process accessible for finance teams and budget managers alike. XLerant’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions serve small to mid-size enterprises who value collaborative environments as an effective way to engage employees and achieve their strategic objectives. The company’s premier product, BudgetPak, has been recognized for outstanding usability, quick implementation and exceptional support. For more information visit http://www.XLerant.com Engage. Empower. Achieve.