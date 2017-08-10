Aculon, Inc, a leading provider of surface modification coatings for electronics, oil and gas and specialty markets industries, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a new patent on August 8, 2017 covering the company's oleophobic treatment product pipeline.

Aculon’s Patent Number 9,725,619 titled “Composition Including Silicon-Containing Compounds” claims the use of Aculon’s chemistry, also known as an oleophobic transition metal complexate (TMC), or Aculon’s Multi Surface Oleophobic Treatment. Aculon synthesized a new oleophobic polymer that, when combined with an organometallic compound acting as a binder, allows bonding of the polymer to metals, glass, and polymers. The new easy-to-apply, optically clear and ultra-thin treatment makes many surfaces substrate hydrophobic, oleophobic and repellent to nearly any liquid.

“This new patent extends our IP for Oleophobic treatment coverage for surface modification chemistries,” said Edward Hughes, Chairman & CEO, Aculon, Inc. “Building a strong patent portfolio is strategically important for Aculon’s mission to maintain its leadership position in surface and interfacial coatings.”

With this patent, Aculon has a portfolio of 34 granted U.S. patents.

Since its founding in 2004, Aculon has developed a broad suite of surface modification technologies including hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic, hydrophilic, anti-fouling and adhesion promotion technologies which it provides to a broad variety of marketplaces including global electronics, oil and gas and a specialty treatment business for consumer products, automotive, optical, and industrial applications.

About Aculon

Aculon, Inc. is an award winning and leading surface modification company that specializes in creating ultra-thin film treatments to modify surfaces to make them repellant or to promote adhesion. The company was founded in 2004 on technology licensed from Princeton University using self-assembled monolayers of phosphonates (SAMPs). Since its founding Aculon has developed a broad suite of surface modification technologies including hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic, hydrophilic, anti-fouling and adhesion promotion technologies for global electronics, oil and gas and a specialty treatment business for consumer products, automotive, optical, and industrial applications. Aculon’s technologies can be applied via spray, wipe or dipping processes that mitigate the need for capital-intensive vacuum chamber deposition processes. Aculon can be reached by calling 1-858-350-9474 or via email at info(at)aculon.com.