Granicus, the largest provider of cloud-based software solutions to government, today announced that it will be acquiring Novusolutions, a leading provider of legislative management software.

Novusolutions, a recognized innovator in the industry, has provided government organizations with advanced meeting automation and agenda technologies for over a decade. Combining Novusolutions with Granicus builds upon the October 2016 GovTech merger between Granicus and GovDelivery, enhancing the company’s ability to provide comprehensive and innovative legislative management solutions to clients.

“We are very excited to welcome Novusolutions to the Granicus family and are looking forward to working together to advance meeting and agenda priorities for clients around the world,” said Granicus CEO Mark Hynes. “Novusolutions has an excellent reputation as a company dedicated to client success and advancing public sector outcomes. We knew that this philosophy would be well aligned with the Granicus culture, and that together we will be in an even better position to help our government customers bring automation, efficiency, transparency and constituent engagement to their organizations.”

Together, Granicus and Novusolutions serve over 3,000 organizations in the U.S. and the U.K. With the acquisition of Novusolutions, Granicus will serve the largest client footprint for cloud-based legislative management solutions in the country.

Novusolutions’ flagship product, NovusAGENDA, provides meeting and agenda automation that streamlines the approval, tracking and distribution of meeting materials for government clients.

“Novusolutions is excited to join the Granicus team. Together, we bring our combined two decades of experience delivering automation and efficiency to government organizations, ” said Novusolutions Founder Jay Vickers. “The combination will provide our customers with additional resources and access to increased investments in innovation and world-class security.”

Organizations that use Novusolutions products will not see any immediate changes in their service or experience. Over time, Novusolutions customers will benefit from additional resources and a dedicated commitment to future innovation, product acceleration and efficiency enhancements to legislative management.

Granicus provides technology that empowers government organizations to create better lives for the people they serve. By offering the industry’s leading cloud-based solutions for communications, meeting and agenda management, and digital services to more than 3,000 public sector organizations, Granicus helps turn government missions into quantifiable realities. Granicus products connect more than 150 million people, creating a powerful network to enhance government transparency and citizen engagement. By optimizing decision-making processes, Granicus strives to help government realize better outcomes and have a greater impact for the citizens they serve.

