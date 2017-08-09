Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. President and CEO, Gina Rubel, will present Effective & Ethical Use of Social Media for Law Firms for the Association of Legal Administrators West Regional Conferences on September 7 in Las Vegas and East Region Conference in Nashville on October 12 in Nashville.

Rubel will teach law firm administrators how to design, execute and manage an effective social media presence with relevant and regular content in order to boost client retention and acquisition.

She said, “Lawyers in all areas of practice are using social media tools for content marketing, reputation management, and to communicate with their clients and prospects. Social media offers law firms efficient and effective ways to engage and inform their target audiences on a myriad of topics but it is important to understand the benefits of social media and how manage the risks.”

During this program, communications and crisis management expert and attorney, Gina Rubel, will address how legal administrators can work with lawyers to develop a social media strategy and implement a social media campaign ethically and effectively for long-term success.

Rubel founded Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations, an award-winning strategic planning and integrated marketing agency, in 2002. She has been honored by The Justinian Society with the Lisa A. Richette Woman in Law Award and has been named a Woman of Distinction by Philadelphia Business Journal and The Legal Intelligencer. While actively practicing law, she served on a Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board Hearing Committee where she conducted legal ethics reviews of other lawyers. Rubel is a graduate of Drexel University and Widener University Delaware Law School.

About Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations: Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is an integrated and strategic marketing and public relations agency based in Bucks County, Pa. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, media relations, graphic design, website design, content marketing, blog production and social media services to a wide array of professional clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms, technology companies, educational organizations, accounting firms, nonprofits, municipalities, and manufacturing, behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com, follow on Twitter at @FuriaRube l or subscribe to the blog at ThePRLawyer.com.