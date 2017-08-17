Simplus Adds 100 Jobs to its Workforce

Simplus, a provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations, today announced that it is expanding its workforce by 100 jobs.

Simplus has continued to grow at a rapid pace since receiving funding from Salesforce Ventures in September 2016. Since that time, the company has opened two East Coast offices, acquired three competing consulting firms, and opened an office in the Philippines - all while remaining dedicated to its customers’ success. As of this release date, Simplus’ average CSAT score is 9.61/10.

“We are thrilled about our growth trajectory and the opportunity to provide employment for talented workers, both nationally and internationally,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “We announced in March that we would add 50 jobs in the near future. In the past four months, we have added those additional 50 jobs on the East Coast through acquisition and organic growth. The next 100 jobs will be focused on bolstering our rapidly growing billing practice.”

Simplus is guided by an overarching growth vision. The company embraces innovative ways to create greater synergy and momentum between team members, and employees take an active part in charitable efforts through “Simplus Gives Back” programs. For these reasons and more, Simplus was ranked No. 2 on the 2017 Top Company Cultures List by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ®.

ABOUT SIMPLUS

Simplus is a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations. We provide enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, custom configuration, and managed services. Guided by the mantra, “success simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance, and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 1000 clients and a high customer satisfaction rating, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate, and grow. For more information, please visit http://www.simplus.com.