Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that it is a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program in five categories: Best SaaS Product for Management Accounting or Budgeting, Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance, Best SaaS Product for ERP, Best SaaS Product for Project Management and Best SaaS Product for Supply Chain/Warehouse Management.

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including companies located in the U.S., Canada, Australasia, U.K. and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The SaaS Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

“Esker’s solutions are designed to improve efficiencies and performance for businesses around the world,” said Steve Smith, U.S. chief operating officer at Esker. “Providing our customers with the most innovative technology and best service is our top priority, so we are honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year as a top global SaaS provider.”

Companies use Esker’s cloud-based document management software solutions to automate manual and low-value tasks in their order-to-cash (O2C) and purchase-to-pay (P2P) processes. Esker’s solutions were finalists in the following categories:



Best SaaS Product for ERP, Best SaaS Product for Supply Chain/Warehouse Management: Esker’s Order Processing automation solution allows users to electronically process and track any sales order or customer claim from start to finish.

Best SaaS Product for Management or Accounting: Esker’s Accounts Payable automation solution streamlines the process of verifying, entering vendor invoices and approving the orders.

Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance: Esker’s Accounts Receivable automation solution automates the delivery and archiving of customer invoices to ensure painless e-invoicing.

Best SaaS Product for Project Management: Esker’s suite of solutions improve accuracy, visibility and efficiency for all stakeholders, including vendors and customers.

Esker’s solutions help organizations automate multiple document-based business processes on a single electronic platform. Its document management solutions are designed to eliminate the need for paper and inefficiencies associated with the entire cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions easily integrate with existing infrastructures and help businesses optimize financial management.

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit http://www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.