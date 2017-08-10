Transor Filter Expands Facility in China

Transor Filter China Building Sustained growth coupled with new opportunities has enabled us to expand our existing facility and staff to better meet our customers' growing demands for Transor's One Micron Filtration System.

To meet the customer demands of an expanding Asian market, Transor Filter USA has announced the expansion of their facility in Kunshan, China. Initially established in 2008, the expanded Kunshan facility now occupies 29,000 square feet and has grown to 23 employees. This staff includes sales, engineering, assembly and service personnel. Jonathan Guo, a sixteen-year veteran of Transor Filter, continues on as Managing Director and guides Transor’s important Pacific Rim operations.

According to Transor President Irv Kaage, “The sustained business growth, coupled with new opportunities in Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore, has enabled us to expand our existing facility and staff. Now we’re able to better meet our customers’ growing demands for Transor’s One Micron Filtration System (OMF).”

ABOUT TRANSOR FILTER

Transor Filter is a world leader in providing filtration solutions for a variety of manufacturing applications such as grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor manufactures a complete line of high performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has offices in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.