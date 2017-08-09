Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser We have discovered a gap in the market. Consumers are disenchanted over the effectiveness of the degreasing cleaners currently available. We've developed a highly effective cleaner that is safe for the environment and our waterways.

Pura Naturals Inc. (OTCMarkets.com Ticker: PNAT), is excited to announce a breakthrough in grease and grime elimination through our all-natural cleaning solution, Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser. Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser is a potent citrus based, multi-use cleaner that will cut through even the greasiest messes, leaving behind only a pleasant citrus scent. This newly formulated, environmentally friendly cleaning agent dissolves grease, oil, and grime and is easily wiped away with Pura’s oil-absorbent foam products. Applications for this new product are far reaching from household use to the transportation, boating and petroleum industries.

The Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser has recently finished beta-testing with our partners in the marine oil transport industry as Jeff Silver, Vice President of Pura Marine explains, “Our testing within the marine oil transport industry has been overwhelmingly positive. Our Bio-Degreaser cleaned some of the toughest jobs it faced in half the time it took with their current degreaser products. We believe Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser will be a disruptive technology in this market.”

According to Derek Duhame, President of Pura Naturals, Inc., “We have discovered a gap in the market. Consumers are disenchanted over the effectiveness of the degreasing cleaners currently available. We've developed a highly effective cleaner that is safe for the environment and our waterways."

Unlike many other popular products branded as ‘Earth Friendly’ or ‘Bio-degradable,’ Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser is made with only natural components. No dyes toxins, phosphates, butyl, acids, caustics, bleach, ammonia, solvents, VOCs, etc. The Bio-Degreaser leaves no nasty residue and does not off-gas chemicals. Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser is an all-natural, multi-purpose, safe and effective cleaner, that works extremely well with our BeBetterFoam® products that absorb oil, grease and grime while inhibiting the growth of bacteria – an area of public health concern recently brought to light in the media.

Look for Pura Pro Bio-Degreaser to hit the market late summer into early fall.

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals’ foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Further information can be found at http://www.puranaturalsproducts.com

