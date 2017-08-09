US Cargo Control Launches No-Cost Shipping Program

Todd Kuennen, US Cargo Control We’ve been working hard to prepare for the growth we’re anticipating from this change and are excited to be able to deliver this major benefit.

US Cargo Control is announcing free shipping when customers spend at least $199, based on list prices at uscargocontrol.com. For orders totaling less than that, shipping rates have been reduced.

Launched Monday, the offer extends to USCC products ranging from ratchet straps, wheel nets and other tie downs, to lifting slings, rigging equipment and moving supplies. Excluded items are marked Call to Order on the website.

According to USCC President Todd Kuennen, the move meets customer demand while providing an overall greater value, plus helps the company stay competitive within its industries.

“Our customers have been wanting a different shipping program and we are responding,” Kuennen said. “We’ve been working hard to prepare for the growth we’re anticipating from this change and are excited to be able to deliver this major benefit.”

Free shipping applies only to standard ground deliveries within the 48 contiguous United States when using a USCC-selected carrier. Priority and expedited options, which have also been discounted, are still available.

Orders can be placed by phone or online. Shipping will automatically be waived on subtotals that meet the $199 minimum, before taxes and after other promotions.

USCC is a leading supplier of trucking and transportation products, and specializes in manufacturing tie-down straps, cargo nets, chain slings and flatbed trailer tarps.

Products can be purchased online at uscargocontrol.com and by calling the company’s sales team at 866-444-9990.

About US Cargo Control

US Cargo Control is a leader in the cargo control industry, specializing in cargo control, lifting slings, rigging equipment and moving supplies. With growing product offerings and a focus on innovation, the company is committed to offering quality products, timely delivery, and an excellent customer experience. Expanding manufacturing capabilities and custom options further ensure customers get what they want, when they need it.