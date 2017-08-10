HealthCareMandA.com will host an important webinar — Rehabilitation & Physical Therapy: M&A in the Changing Post-Acute Landscape — on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 1:00 PM ET. A recording of the webinar will also be made available following its live presentation. The webinar is part of the Interactive Webinar Series.

The post-acute healthcare services market is flourishing, but very fragmented. Some publicly traded companies are buying up inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), while private equity firms are building physical therapy platforms in major metropolitan areas. Find out what’s going on in this under-the-radar market.

Lisa Phillips, Editor of HealthCareMandA.com and moderator of the panel, will discuss which segments are hot, and which not.; find out who’s buying, who’s selling, and why; what is affecting current valuations; reimbursement trends and growth opportunities and our expert panelists’ views on the headwinds and tailwinds at play in this market.

Our panel of experts will include Luis de la Prida, Managing Partner at Spectrum Healthcare Consulting, LLC; Jay Shiland, Partner at MTS Health Partners; Lou Ann Soika, Senior Vice President at Genesis Healthcare and Jason Zachari, President at Kindred Rehabilitation Services.

If interested in this topic, then don’t miss the live webinar on August 17, at 1:00 pm ET. If unable to attend the live webinar, a recording with be available the following day.

Please visit https://products.levinassociates.com/downloads/1708-webinar/ or call 203-846-6800 for more information about this interactive webinar.

