MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes’ Taste to Try series is back with another delicious offering: The A-Wonderful. Stacked high with two four-ounce Certified Angus Beef patties, melted American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and A.1.® sauce on a freshly baked potato bun, The A-Wonderful is sure to become a fan favorite. The A-Wonderful will be featured between August 1 and 31 but is available year-round.

Designed to encourage Guests to take advantage of MOOYAH’s fresh ingredients that can be used to create endless meal combinations, the Taste to Try campaign launches a new featured sandwich every month. Since its introduction in 2016, the campaign’s signature items have become a monthly tradition; Guest checks with Taste to Try recipes average 29 percent higher than checks without.

“The Taste to Try campaign has been a hit since day one. It really resonates with our Guests across the country—we’re featuring delicious recipes they have available to them using our premium, fresh ingredients,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, vice president of marketing for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “The A-Wonderful allows us to take our top quality, Certified Angus Beef to the next level, and shines a light on our system-wide commitment to serving our Guests the best possible ingredients in the most delicious combinations possible.”

That passion for setting a new standard for excellence when it comes to serving quality food is nothing new for MOOYAH—the better burger brand has been upgrading its menu all year. Heading into 2017, the brand made the switch to Certified Angus Beef, which meets 10 science-based specifications that uphold higher qualifications than USDA Prime, Choice and Select. MOOYAH also launched all natural chicken on its menu this past spring, featuring builds such as the Grilled Chicken Avocado Club and the May Taste to Try, The Grilliant.

“Between our 10th birthday celebration this year and our menu upgrades, our passion for making the MOOYAH brand better is stronger than ever before. Every update that we introduce—including our Taste to Try items—are designed to enhance our Guest and franchisee experience,” said Michael Mabry, president and COO of MOOYAH. “Ultimately, the changes that we make to our menu and ingredients we use to craft our burgers make a big difference to our Guests and local owners. That’s why we go above and beyond to provide the best food and service possible.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017. The brand also recently celebrated its tenth birthday with a system-wide event.

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.