TurboTenant Features Top Southwest City For Affordability & Livability

TurboTenant, a rapidly growing startup, recently conducted a study measuring the livability and affordability of US cities in the Southwest. TurboTenant used this data to pick the top Southwest city in the nation for affordability and livability. Due to outstanding amenities, quality of life, and variety of housing options, Santa Fe, N.M., was featured as the number one Southwest city for landlords and renters alike.

With average rent prices for a one bedroom at $1,170, Santa Fe was cited as offering a blend of local amenities, affordable housing options, and a growing economy fueled by both tourism and local research institutes. The full article and the town’s statistics can be viewed on TurboTenant’s blog at The Top Featured Southwest City For Affordability & Livability.

