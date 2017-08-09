KrolLDiscovery Brings End-to-end eDiscovery to the Cloud with Nebula

Nebula is the next generation version of eDirect365 and builds on eDirect365’s strong processing and review capabilities.

KrolLDiscovery announced today that it has launched Nebula™, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution optimized for the cloud. Nebula is the next generation version of eDirect365 and builds on eDirect365’s strong processing and review capabilities.

Nebula offers a user-friendly approach to the eDiscovery process, automating and simplifying typically complex tasks. As a web-based application, it is accessible from all modern browsers and mobile devices, including iPad and Android tablets.

Nebula can be deployed within the Microsoft Azure cloud network, bringing scalability and rapid deployment capabilities across the globe. Alternatively, Nebula can be hosted in one of KrolLDiscovery’s state-of-the-art ISO 27001-certified data centers.

“We are excited for the future of Nebula,” said Chris Weiler, President and CEO of KrolLDiscovery. “Expanding our eDiscovery capabilities to the cloud is a benefit to our multi-national and international clients as they can now process, store and access their data across the globe. All the while, we are dedicated to providing the same industry-leading service we are known for by our clients.”

Nebula provides cutting edge technologies allowing users to process, cull, analyze, review and produce data from within a single system. While Nebula provides full support for sophisticated end-users looking to “do it all,” our clients can also rely on KrolLDiscovery’s industry-leading 24/7/365 support to manage eDiscovery projects within its framework.

About KrolLDiscovery

KrolLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 43 locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KrolLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Kroll Ontrack business, KrolLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KrolLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KrolLDiscovery is an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner, a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner, and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers. For more information, please email info(at)krolldiscovery.com or visit http://www.krolldiscovery.com and http://www.krollontrack.com.

