On July 10th, 2017, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes held a system-wide event to celebrate its 10th birthday with ten percent of the day’s sales benefiting No Kid Hungry, a non-profit organization dedicated to battling childhood hunger. The Dallas-based better burger franchise easily exceeded its $12,000 fundraising goal and donated $15,000 to No Kid Hungry, which will give access to 150,000 meals for children in need across America.

The day-long birthday party rewarded the first 100 in-restaurant transactions with limited-edition t-shirts, and cake pops were given out with shake purchases all day long. The birthday party also included a 10-patty cheeseburger eating event where ten brave participants at each participating location chowed down on a 3.31-pound burger piled high with ten Certified Angus Beef® patties and ten slices of American cheese on MOOYAH’s signature non-GMO, baked-in-house potato bun.

“The 10th birthday party was a big event for us,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, vice president of marketing for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “We love how our franchisees and Guests embraced this milestone event for our brand and came together to celebrate in true MOOYAH style -- with a Seriously Fun party that benefited a charity that is close to our hearts.”

In addition to the outstanding philanthropic outcome, MOOYAH’s net sales on July 10 were 24.5 percent higher than the six previous Mondays. Receipts scanned on the MOOYAH loyalty app saw an increase of 105 percent over the previous six weeks’ average. In addition to donating ten percent of the day’s sales, MOOYAH also kicked in an additional ten cents for every post on social media that featured the hashtag #MOOYAH10.

“This event was a success for us all around,” said Michael Mabry, president and COO of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “We were able to rally our system together to create a day of fun events and promotions to thank our loyal Guests that have helped our brand grow over the last ten years. Though we’re ten years old, we are just getting started and look forward to continued growth (and fun!) over the next ten years and beyond.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.