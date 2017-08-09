“We are pleased to partner with Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport to participate in such a wholesome, multi-beneficial venture.” – UB President Neil A. Salonen.

The University of Bridgeport (UB) has announced its partnership with the City of Bridgeport to renovate Diamond #1 at Seaside Park, a baseball field that is widely used by the Bridgeport community.

Mayor Joseph P. Ganim and the University initiated discussions almost a year ago to collaborate and restore the aged baseball field that is enjoyed by many youth groups, recreational teams, and families.

“We are pleased to partner with Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport to participate in such a wholesome, multi-beneficial venture,” said UB President Neil A. Salonen. “Baseball is one of America’s favorite pastimes, and to be able to provide a clean, safe, and upgraded facility for our men’s baseball team and all of the community to enjoy is a top priority.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the University of Bridgeport to provide this additional sporting facility at Seaside Park. It will be enjoyed and utilized by so many teams, community leagues, and of course, support youth activities and family fun throughout the city,” said Mayor Ganim.

UB will provide a 2:1 investment match to design and develop the baseball diamond, stadium seating, press box, and other assets. UB will assume responsibility for establishing an initial budget and timeline, as well as future maintenance of the field.

As a result, UB athletes, community teams, and local children will all be able to take advantage of the collegiate athletic complex at the picturesque Seaside Park alongside UB’s campus.

This won’t be the first time that UB and the City have banded together to bring the love of sports to the people of Bridgeport. Back in 2013, UB joined forces with its home city to build Diamond #2, a brand-new softball field, also located at Seaside Park, to benefit both community teams and the school’s softball program.

“We are excited that the University of Bridgeport and the City of Bridgeport are partnering again to develop an NCAA premier baseball field to complement the existing NCAA premier softball field,” said John Torres, executive director of Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders (BCYL). “BCYL’s young ladies have enjoyed the environment the softball field has provided for developing and honing their softball skills; which has translated to increased confidence on and off the field. The BCYL boys are now eagerly looking forward to the renewed baseball field.”

This newest partnership demonstrates the continued commitment of both UB and city officials to cooperate on behalf of Bridgeport residents and on-campus students. As an advocate for the local community, UB has an annual economic impact of $435 million.

About University of Bridgeport

The University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees and award-winning academic programs in a culturally diverse learning environment that prepares graduates for leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. There are 400 full- and part-time faculty members, including Fulbright Scholars, National Science Foundation Fellows, Ford Fellows, and National Endowment for the Humanities Fellows, American Council for Learned Societies Scholars, and Phi Beta Kappa Scholars. The University is independent and non-sectarian. For more information, please visit http://www.bridgeport.edu.