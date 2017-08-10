By bringing in outside expert advice, the SAB will help ensure that all clinical trial management will be grounded in the latest science and best practices.

Atlantic Research Group, Inc. (ARG), a rare disease-focused contract research organization (CRO), today announced the formation of its rare disease strategic advisory board (SAB) that will consist of outside scientific experts, patient advocates, and former executives at rare disease-focused biotechs. The SAB will work collaboratively with these individuals to navigate challenges that arise in the rare disease clinical development process, with the aim of delivering much needed new therapies to patients faster.

Over the next several months, the SAB will hold meetings with rare disease sponsors, patient advocacy groups, and government institutions to share observations to help advance clinical development success. The meetings will be held periodically throughout the year. The SAB will convene its first meeting today.

“Rare disease studies are complex, and thus success is largely determined by uniting the right partners who will collaborate to bring a breadth of experiences and perspectives to solve these unique challenges, and generate appropriate solutions," said Paul Bishop, ARG's CEO. "We’ve carefully built relationships with key global thought leaders who have a life-long interest in accelerating rare disease drug development. By bringing in outside expert advice, the SAB will help ensure that all clinical trial management will be grounded in the latest science and best practices."

The founding members of ARG's SAB include notably:

Yaffa Rubinstein, M.S., Ph.D.

Office for Rare Diseases Research/National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS)/National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Jean Campbell

Former Vice President of Development, National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD) and current Principal, JF Campbell Consultants

Claudia Hirawat

Former President of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. and Chair of the EURODIS International Circle of Advisors, European Organisation for Rare Diseases

Carol Greve-Philips

Former Vice President, Corporate Development for Genzyme Corporation and Head of Business Development and Strategy, Spark Therapeutics

Jon Mirsalis, Ph.D., DABT

Vice President, Translational Development, SRI International

Paul Bishop

CEO, Atlantic Research Group, Inc.

John Boland

Vice President, Product Development, Atlantic Research Group, Inc.

About Atlantic Research Group, Inc.

At Atlantic Research Group (ARG), we know how difficult it is to develop an orphan drug. But, we also know that great things happen when passionate people come together. We are a rare disease-focused CRO that provides services ranging from clinical trial start-up and patient recruitment to pre-launch consulting and commercialization. We connect individuals — even if there are only 50 in the entire world with a particular rare disease — to organizations that have the drive and know-how to develop potential treatments. In the last decade, ARG has contributed to the approval of many sorely needed therapies in the U.S. market, including NORTHERA® and CINRYZE®.

Let’s unite and finish the journey from trial to treatment.

For more information about ARG, visit http://www.atlanticresearchgroup.com.