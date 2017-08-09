CIOs need to change their networking investment, culture and business processes now to keep pace, or get left behind.

CIOs today require data center network agility, increased availability, and improved ROI to achieve their digital business initiatives. Recent CIO research released shows that the criticality of the network will increase dramatically during the next five years as more enterprises accelerate their digital journey. Allocating strategic investments to bring agility and automation to a much outdated and brittle network will be key to the success of any digital transformation.

Apstra®, Inc., the pioneer in Intent-Based Networking (IBN), delivered in July of 2016, the Apstra Operating System™ (AOS), to enable a vendor-agnostic, closed loop, intent-based Self-Operating Network™ to answer this challenge.

According to a recent Gartner report, Make Networking a Critical Strategic Infrastructure for Enabling Digital, 14 July, 2017 ID: G00334596, “The typical CIO is already spending 18% of his/her IT budget in support of digitalization, with that number expected to increase to 28% by 2018. By way of comparison, top-performing enterprises (those where digitalization is fully baked into their planning processes and business model) are already spending an average of 34% of their IT budget on digital activities, which is expected to increase to 44% by 2018. While the precise elements of the IT budget are open to discussion, it’s clear that digitalization is becoming increasingly central to CIOs’ planning and investments, and networking will be a critical element.”1

The report also states that “nearly 50% of CEOs are experiencing board pressure to make faster progress toward digitalization,” and “by 2022, the percentage of enterprises that deem networking core to their digital initiative success will increase to over 75%, compared to less than 25% in 2017.”

“Apstra enables a Self-Operating Network, providing the agility and reliability CIOs require and delivering the missing link to make your network your most valuable asset to scale your digital initiatives and accelerate business velocity,” said Mansour Karam, CEO and Founder of Apstra. “While the networking mandate for the past decade has been cost control, ‘modern networks are the mission-critical highway and the virtual lifeblood’ for delivering digital products and services in nearly every industry. CIOs need to change their networking investment, culture and business processes now to keep pace, or get left behind.”

CIOs must ensure the network transformation is funded as part of new digital initiatives, versus as an unbudgeted exception. “Treat networking as strategic infrastructure, not as an expense to be reduced year over year,” wrote Joe Skorupa and Dennis Smith, Analysts at Gartner.2

Make Networking a Critical Strategic Infrastructure for Enabling Digital goes on to say that “Gartner’s client interactions highlight that of all IT functions, networking now tends to be among the biggest inhibitors to innovation…Accelerating automation will be a key building block enabler for digital business. Not only will it increase the provisioning speed for needed infrastructure resources, but it will also increase service availability through the reduction of human error, which is a major cause for outages. CIOs must stress the importance of increasing automation throughout their organizations. This is particularly true among the networking areas where network automation has lagged behind other areas…Since automation is a key underlying enabler, stress the importance by instituting a mantra of automating all manual repetitive tasks.”

Apstra was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for Enterprise Networking, (17 April 2017 ID: G00326666) and offers the only vendor-agnostic and full Intent-Based Networking system.

Apstra Operating System™

AOS automatically prevents and repairs network outages for dramatically improved infrastructure uptime. It operates a network as one system massively improving infrastructure agility while reducing operational expenses. AOS’ distributed data store is a repository of all intent, configuration, and telemetry state, hence acts as a single source of truth for your network. It’s self-documenting nature streamlines compliance tasks. AOS is device-agnostic and works across all major vendors as well as open alternatives.

Apstra® is the pioneer in vendor-agnostic Intent-Based Networking to enable a Self-Operating Network,™ a network that configures itself, fixes itself and defends itself. The company is redefining network operations and economics to make the network a CIO’s most valuable asset to address business velocity. The Apstra Operating System™ (AOS) provides the only vendor-agnostic, intent-based, closed-loop “command and control” system delivering agility and massive TCO savings through automation of network operations. Apstra is based in Menlo Park, California and is privately funded.

