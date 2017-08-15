Allowing students to work through content at their own pace, Shmoop will allow me to create a blended classroom, one that brings us together to discuss common topics or for me to present new material.

A summer of slacking can lead to some serious brain drain. That's why having the right tools for back-to-school season is a must. Shmoop (https://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, is the one-stop shop for everything academic as students and teachers alike get back to the grind.

Students will always have Shmoop's free resources available: comprehensive textbooks, learning guides on all subjects, and an Essay Lab to help them craft the perfect essay. This year, Shmoop is offering new resources like Shakespeare in Modern English, which helps students parse the Bard; and guides to famous historical texts and speeches, which allow students to dig deep into tricky primary sources.

Shmoop's premium resources take things one step further. Students can use Shmoop's test prep to study for pretty much every standardized exam in existence, and teachers can use Shmoop's teaching guides and online courses as lesson plans or tools for blended learning. Shmoop's always engaging content combined with the variety of course options—'90s History Through Music, anyone?—makes it the perfect combination of rigor and fun.

"Allowing students to work through content at their own pace, Shmoop will allow me to create a blended classroom, one that brings us together to discuss common topics or for me to present new material," writes Elisabeth Hardy, a teacher from Aiken County, South Carolina. "Students can then work alone to reach a common goal, and I can use student progress and assessments to discern which students need remediation and which need additional challenge in certain areas."

Individual users can subscribe to Shmoop and access all of Shmoop for $24.68/month, while schools and districts can receive bulk discounts by contacting sales(at)shmoop.com.

About Shmoop

Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 15 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Mountain View, California.