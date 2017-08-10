Quemetco is proud to announce that it recently achieved re-certification status with the international standards established by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) for Quality (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), and Safety (ISO 18001).

This achievement recognizes that Quemetco’s City of Industry facility voluntarily utilizes management systems which conform to the requirements established by ISO, an independent, non-government body whose purpose is to promote industrial and commercial standards on a worldwide basis.

“The work and effort put forth to develop and maintain sound management systems has been instrumental in helping the company reach its aggressive goals for performance in the areas of product quality, employee safety, and environmental compliance,“ according to plant manager Scott Bevans. Quemetco has been certified to these standards for more than 10 years.

Bevans added, “Achieving these ISO certifications requires a lot of hard work by our people, but it is all worthwhile, because it ensures that we are effectively identifying, analyzing, evaluating and minimizing the risks in our operations. There is no doubt that because of our efforts with ISO, our customers receive a higher quality product, our employees are safer, and there is much less risk to the surrounding environment.”

About Quemetco’s City of Industry, California Facility

The Quemetco, Inc. (“Quemetco”) facility recycles used lead-based batteries from vehicles and other lead bearing scrap in order to reclaim lead and other recyclable materials. Quemetco is fully permitted to handle hazardous waste and operates under a RCRA Part B Permit that is issued by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (“DTSC”). More information about the company can be found in English, Spanish and Mandarin at http://www.Quemetco.com