InfoTrends to Present at PRINT 17 Educational Seminar Series

InfoTrends, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, is pleased to announce their participation in six educational sessions at PRINT 17 upon its return to McCormick Place in Chicago. PRINT 17, the largest gathering of print and graphic communications buyers, decision makers and suppliers in North America, will be taking place September 10-14, 2017.

With an all new learning experience, attendees will have more than 50 sessions that will focus on topics ranging from design/creative process, packaging, marketing, growth strategies and emerging technologies. InfoTrends’ sessions at the event will be covering the following topics:

Exploring the Role of Print in Today’s Customer Journey (Presented by Xplor)

Matt Swain, Group Director

The recent enterprise focus on improving customer experience is strongly tied to reviewing and improving the customer journey. Understanding—and mapping—a customer journey can be as much an art as it is a science. Since that journey now spans many media types, the role of print can get lost in the mix. A timely communication by mail can secure a new customer, while a poorly-executed print campaign can also spell disaster.

Join Xplor for breakfast followed by a lively discussion moderated by Matt Swain. The panel will focus on the latest market trends, best practices and the role of print in today’s customer journey.

Making Print Stand Out - Value-added Special Effects in Digital Print

Marc Mascara, Director

The ability to add a spot color, coating, or special effect to a printed piece brings added value beyond the process colors. This session will focus on effects available today in digital print – either in-line or off-line – and where digital print either outrivals or falls behind offset print today. Based on recent research from InfoTrends, print buyers’ requirements and expectations will be examined as well.

Inkjet Meets Direct Mail

Barb Pellow, Group Director

Full-color direct mail with personalization has a track record. Nothing else can connect and motivate consumers on emotional, practical, and subliminal levels like a high-quality relevant direct mail communication. This session will provide perspectives on how full-color inkjet is driving the direct mail opportunity. It will focus on the need for data, workflow and the ability to deliver demonstrable ROI as well as requirements for the right sales and marketing approaches.

Making Money with Your Workflow: Quality, Capacity, Costs

Pat McGrew, Director

Find out what tools are needed to stay ahead of the competition and keep improving productivity. Attend this session to learn about the tools to evaluate where your company is against the market and get advice on how to update processes and technologies. Using that guidance, attendees can look to expand their business into wide format, packaging, in addition to the publishing workflows now commonly found in the market.

It’s Time to Pay Attention to Your Sales Process

Kate Dunn, Director

Edward Demming, the father of the quality movement is famous for saying “If you can’t describe what you’re doing as a process, you don’t know what you’re doing!” Yet most print service providers do not have a sales process that is used consistently by all reps within the company. Learn a closed-loop sales process that will drive new high margin business for your company.

The Next Evolution of Wide Format Industry Opportunities

Steve Urmano, Director

Wide format is a mature market and has become established in commercial printing and is moving to the next level in its evolution. This program will cover content to fully benefit from the new opportunities becoming available in the wide format printing industry. Included in the presentation will be how material science is broadening the applications and uses of wide format printed materials. This seminar will introduce new trends in the wide format digital printing industry. Attendees will learn about opportunities presented by all the different inkjet wide format technologies in their often unique individual markets.

Click here for complete session details, or to register, visit the PRINT 17 registration page

