iSmart Alarm, Inc., the leader in DIY smart home security with no monthly fees and no contracts, today announces integration with Amazon Alexa to expand the value of connected iSmartAlarm home security systems and cameras within the smart home.

Alexa is the cloud-based voice service behind Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show and more. Amazon Alexa is built in the cloud, so she is always getting smarter. The more you use Alexa, the more she adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and preferences with new features continually being added. Ask Alexa to answer questions, play music, hear the news, get weather and traffic reports, control your smart home, and more.

In order to use voice control with Amazon Alexa devices, users can enable the iSmartAlarm Skill and arm, disarm, or set their security system to Home mode. Setup is easy and the home’s security is further protected with custom PIN numbers.

"iSmartAlarm is constantly pursuing opportunities within the connected home to improve our customers' experience and security," said Raymond Meng, CEO and Co-founder. "The latest updates for the iSmartAlarm system and apps make controlling smart home security and security cameras even more user friendly with voice-activated commands."

The iSmartAlarm Home Security System is a do-it-yourself home security system with no monthly fees or contracts. All iSmartAlarm devices work together to keep homes protected and the system can be expanded with over 70 devices, such as:

Cameras - The Spot Smart Camera, iCamera KEEP, and iCamera KEEP Pro provide HD video options for every home and budget. iSmartAlarm cameras allow users to identify intruders and assist police with recorded video, check in on pets and kids, identify the sound of emergencies such as smoke and carbon monoxide monitor sirens, and receive instant notifications in case of intrusion.

Sensors & Devices – Users can monitor and observe when a door or window is opened or if movement is detected in a specific area, and receive immediate phone, text, push, and email notifications in case of emergency. Customizing the system is easy with 110 dB Satellite Sirens with battery backup, Remote Tags for keychain remote, and the Keypad (now in presale) for in-home system controls or emergencies.

The iSmartAlarm Skill for Amazon Alexa is available immediately to Amazon Alexa users in the US and Canada. Additional supported regions will be added soon.

iSmartAlarm users can also connect to IFTTT to allow communication between multiple platforms, including Nest, Google Assistant, August Lock, Phillips Hue, Ring, and others.

About iSmart Alarm, Inc.

iSmart Alarm, Inc. was founded in Silicon Valley in 2012 and continues to innovate and lead the DIY smart home security industry. The iSmartAlarm family of smart home security products have been named CNET’s Best DIY Home Security System 3 years in a row. iSmartAlarm products have won national and international awards including the CEA Mark of Excellence, Red Dot Product Design Award, and PC Mag’s Editor’s Choice Awards.

iSmartAlarm Smart Home Security Packages, Bundles, Devices, and Cameras are available now for purchase online and in retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Product availability may vary depending on region. For more information about iSmartAlarm, please visit http://www.ismartalarm.com.