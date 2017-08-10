Marek Bardoński “An organization is only as strong as the team. Sigmoidal grows it’s strong, battle-tested team and reinforces our commitment to bring our expertise to as many Fortune 1000 companies as possible.” Tom Potański, COO & Founder of Sigmoidal.

Marek has multiple years of experience in helping corporations to leverage Data Science to increase their revenues and is a key hire for Sigmoidal as the company works to further the mission of bringing Artificial Intelligence capabilities to automate data processes.

“We are delighted to have Marek join the Sigmoidal team and decline multiple competing offers,” said Mariusz Kierski, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sigmoidal. “His long term relationship with Machine Learning community coupled with his strong understanding of business will be crucial to the company.”

Before joining Sigmoidal, Marek held positions at NVIDIA Switzerland where he has been working on research in the area of self-driving cars. He also worked on NASA’s project aiming to improve the International Space Station rotation algorithm.

Mariusz noted that the market for Machine Learning experts is getting saturated and multiple companies are competing for the talent. Various companies change their strategies and instead on trying to assemble own Machine Learning / Deep Learning research teams, they leverage external help that makes the process simpler. Sigmoidal creates a unique opportunity across different industries that help businesses optimize their data flow pipelines.

About Sigmoidal

Sigmoidal is a team of Machine/Deep Learning engineers, Data Scientists and Software Professionals from Europe with extensive experience in applying Deep Learning and Machine Learning algorithms to solve corporation’s problems with data processing automatization. The company specializes in working with hedge funds, financial institutions, drone and military companies.

