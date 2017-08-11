Ben Gordon Supply Chain and Logistics Scholarship

Innovation in transportation has helped to shape our world in powerful ways. In 1869, Leland Stanford drove the Golden Spike into the ground in Utah, creating the first coast-to-coast railroad. In 1956, Malcolm McLain refitted an oil tanker to carry 58 shipping containers from Newark to Houston. Both of these breakthroughs helped the US to build a world-class infrastructure and lead the global economy.

Today, we are in the early stages of a powerful technology disruption that will reshape our world in even more significant ways. How will drones shift freight patterns? Will self-driving trucks take over the roads? Can 3-D printers enable companies to compress their supply chains? Will “the Amazon effect” spark a new ecosystem in automation? Who will dominate the last mile?

Our goal is to stimulate creative thinking and entrepreneurship in these important areas of innovation through the Ben Gordon Supply Chain and Logistic Scholarship.

Ben Gordon, Managing Partner of Cambridge Capital and a Palm Beach resident, is offering a scholarship to students in the Palm Beach area to support academic initiatives in the supply chain sector. As a veteran in building successful supply chain companies, Gordon hopes this scholarship will embolden the next generation of emerging leaders in e-commerce, transportation and logistics from Palm Beach and the surrounding area.

Applicants must write an essay of no more than 1,000 words on disruption in the supply chain technology arena, outlining a problem and solution. Example topics can include drones, self- driving trucks, 3-D printers, automation, electric cars and trucks, and other ideas. Finalists will have an opportunity to present their idea in a 10-minute, Shark Tank-style format, to Cambridge Capital and the scholarship judges.

The deadline is August 31, 2017. The recipient must demonstrate academic achievement. Student candidates must live in the Palm Beach County area. The scholarship is open to high school or college students and they must have cumulative GPA above 3.0.