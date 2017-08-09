Protect My Car 10th Fastest Growing Company in Tampa Bay Being ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the Tampa Bay area is a total team win,” commented Craig Rubino, Protect My Car’s CEO

Nationwide extended warranty leader Protect My Car proudly announced that it was recently named one of the Tampa Bay area’s 10 fastest-growing companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal in their recently published "Fast 50" List.

The “Fast 50” List was created to shine a spotlight on local companies that are undergoing explosive revenue growth. The final rankings were announced at a special awards ceremony on July 27, 2017 at Tampa’s Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center.

In addition to achieving substantially above-market revenue growth for the past three calendar years, all companies included on the “Fast 50” List must be headquartered in West Central Florida (Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk or Sarasota county), locally-owned and privately held. As part of the nomination process, all companies were also required to provide financial disclosure data that was verified by Cherry Bekaert, the independent auditor hired by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

“Being ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the Tampa Bay area is a total team win,” commented Craig Rubino, Protect My Car’s CEO. “Whether they are engaging customers and exceeding their expectations for service, or working hard on the back-end to make sure that our operations are lean and efficient, everyone at Protect My Car shares credit for this amazing accomplishment.”

Added Rubino: “We would also like to thank our customers nationwide who trust us to be there when it matters. We are constantly adding new customer-facing solutions, such as our recently-launched self-serve online portal, and our new home and auto insurance agency. Our strong and consistent growth confirms that we are on the right track, and headed in the right direction.”

More information on Protect My Car is available at https://protectmycar.com.

About Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the nation’s leading providers of extended vehicle service contracts. The company’s extended coverage plans are ideal for consumers with cars less than 10 years old and with fewer than 150,000 miles, and whose manufacturer’s warranty has expired or will expire soon. Consumers with vehicles older than 10 years, or with more than 150,000 miles, can take advantage of Protect My Car’s “Ambassador” line of policies, which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and repair bill savings of at least 50 percent. Moreover, all of Protect My Car’s policies are offered with a “Free Look” trial period. If a new customer is not completely satisfied, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department within 30 days of purchasing their policy and receive a full refund of their down payment.

In addition, Protect My Car has recently introduced an auto and home insurance agency that provides consumers in several states with free, fast and no-obligation quotes from some of the nation’s largest carriers.