"Crosslake looks to include architecture modernization because it helps the organization attain the full benefits from DevOps adoptions,” explained CEO Russ Albright

Crosslake was recently selected by CIO Review as one of its 20 Most Promising Dev Ops Solution Providers 2017.

“It’s a great honor to announce Crosslake as one of the 20 Most Promising Dev Ops Solution Providers,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “Crosslake has lived up to its mission to help organizations continually innovate and optimize software to attain the full benefits from Dev Ops.”

“It’s great to be recognized for our approach to modernization using Dev Ops while considering both ROI and level of risk,” explained Russ Albright, CEO of Crosslake. Crosslake works with its clients to improve their end-to-end software development process and IT operations. “Our strategy is to help companies take a modular approach to leverage containerization and maintain independence of services and code to provide the fastest and most agile path forward,” added Albright.

Crosslake specializes in providing technical consulting services including Transformational Roadmaps, Technical Assessments, Organizational Optimization, Quality Assurance Acceleration, DevOps, PaaS including Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and IT Operations. You can learn more about Crosslake’s approach to DevOps and legacy system modernization here.

About Crosslake

Crosslake is a privately-owned Information Technology and Software Development Services company. From strategic vision to planning and architecture, development and execution, Crosslake works to transform organizations and optimize software delivery. With extensive boots-on-the-ground experience in IT execution and shipping software, Crosslake provides end-to-end value with expertise in management consulting and advisory services providing both strategic and tactical insight. Established in 2008, Crosslake is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more info, visit: http://www.crosslaketech.com

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including the CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising DevOps Solution Providers 2017” in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com