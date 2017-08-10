TS Tech Named To Top Managed Service List For 4th Consecutive Year

None of this would be possible without the hardwork and dedication of my great team.

For the fourth consecutive year, TS Technology Enterprises has been named on both the MSPmentor 501 Global list and MSPmentor 100 Small Business Edition. This year they’ve risen 45 spots on the Global list, and 23 on the Small Business edition.

Recipients are chosen based off a range of metrics including:revenue per employee, managed services offered, customer devices managed, and annual managed services revenue growth.

"There are so many great IT businesses out there these days, it’s wonderful to be a considered a leader of the pack," said Todd Schorle, CEO and Founder of TS Tech. "None of this would be possible without the hardwork and dedication of my great team."

TS Tech has been providing managed IT services to small and medium businesses in the Wyomissing, PA area for over two decades. They are active members of their community and chamber of commerce.

About Todd Schorle and TS Tech

Todd Schorle is the President and founder of TS Tech Enterprises, Inc., a Wyomissing-based IT Firm in Berks County Pennsylvania. TS TECH specializes in providing comprehensive technology solutions for small businesses and supplemental IT department services to medium business clients.

About Nine Lives Media

Nine Lives Media, a division of Penton, defines emerging IT media markets and disrupts established IT media markets. The company's IT channel-centric online communities include MSPmentor, The VAR Guy and Talkin' Cloud.