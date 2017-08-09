Self-Testing Explosion Proof Bug Eye Emergency LED This explosion proof emergency LED constantly monitors itself for malfunctions and break downs, then automatically transfers to using its back up emergency battery, so you have one less thing to worry about on the job.

Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a new bug eye explosion proof self-testing LED fixture approved for use in C1D1/C2D1 locations. This fixture is class rated for hazardous locations and is ideal for use as emergency lighting in areas where explosion proof fixtures are required.

The EXP-EMG-2L-LE6 explosion proof emergency LED from Larson Electronics is a low-profile, explosion proof LED that features a high-end emergency back-up system for power outages. The self-testing mechanism will run for 90 minutes after a power failure with the help of a maintenance-free NiCad battery. Once the emergency battery has been used it requires only 24 hours to recharge. A low-voltage disconnect prevents damage to the battery caused by deep discharge if the terminal voltage falls below a certain level. This fixture also has brown-out, short circuit and voltage surge protection.

A total of eight LEDs produces a combined 33 lumens, while only drawing in 2.2 watts, making this an extremely energy efficient fixture. This fixture includes three explosion proof enclosures configured into a bug eye layout; the two upper enclosures house the LEDs, while the bottom one contains an indicator light. This fixture can be mounted both vertically and horizontally and its low-profile design makes it easy to mount anywhere. It is made of die cast aluminum and powder coated with polycarbonate lenses, and operates on 120/277V AC at 60Hz.

“Lighting maintenance can be a real chore, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This explosion proof emergency LED constantly monitors itself for malfunctions and break downs, then automatically transfers to using its back up emergency battery, so you have one less thing to worry about on the job.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

