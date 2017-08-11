IronEdge Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

IronEdge Logo It’s an honor to again be recognized by the IT channel, this time for our fast growth.

IronEdge, has announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named IronEdge to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized by the IT channel, this time for our fast growth,” said Ryan Lakin, President of IronEdge. “This year, our team has committed to working hard everyday to not only grow our business, but to provide our clients with superior service. It looks like someone noticed, and we’re honored that they did!“

“The companies on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About IronEdge

IronEdge is an IT services company that gives clients an edge by managing their technology experience. For complex, multi-site clients that value IT, we provide enterprise-class Managed Services, Professional Services and Business Intelligence Services unavailable elsewhere in the marketplace. From the cloud to the core to the edge, IronEdge delivers a concierge level experience to the IT end user and powerful data driven decision-making tools to the business. http://www.ironedgegroup.com

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com