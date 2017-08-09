Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics This is the first of many more films that will support the 'Hollywood Vets' program under NFMFS,” said Rollins. "I am beyond appreciative to the National Hockey League and The Los Angeles Kings for their support.

The premiere date of the highly-anticipated “Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics,” written and directed by Cody Stauber, is already generating buzz. The independent film, produced by Hazel House Films, in association with National Foundation for Military Family Support (NFMFS), is a unique romantic comedy starring Stephen Rollins, and will feature the film debut of talented, up-and-coming actress Lexi Yob.

The film will premiere Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern on ShortsTV, which is found on DIRECTV CH 573 and on other cable providers, such as AT&T U-verse CH 1789, Frontier CH 1789, US Sonet CH 292, Century Link CH 1789, Google Fiber CH 603.

“Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics” follows the life of Mike, an overweight hockey fan suffering from low self-esteem, who has a penchant for superstition. A development in his life leaves him in urgent need of a suitable date to save face in front of his co-workers at a big charity event. His best friends try coming to his rescue and set him up on a series of dismal dates in a laugh-out-loud hunt for “Miss Right.”

The film stars Rollins who returns to his acting roots after working behind the scenes as a producer and director.

"I am proud that Hazel House Films could be a part of this film and to bring awareness to the NFMFS and their 'Hollywood Vets' program,” said Stauber.

“Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics” will feature new music from “The Ries Brothers,” (Charlie and Kevin Ries) who are currently touring. The track “It’s Never Me” is featured in the opening credits.

“I am thrilled that the film is garnering so much attention. This is the first of many more films that will support the 'Hollywood Vets' program under NFMFS,” said Rollins. "I am beyond appreciative to the National Hockey League and The Los Angeles Kings for their support.”

The film also marks the first in a series of productions in coordination with the National Foundation for Military Family Support, a 501(c)(3) charity that supports military vets and families in need. The Foundation launched a program titled “Hollywood Vets” that partners Hollywood professionals with military vets looking for employment transferring to civilian life. Following their on job set training, vets who want to further pursue a career in the film industry will be provided paid film school.

Follow the National Foundation for Military Family Support Services on social media; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nfmfs and Twitter at https://twitter.com/NFMFS_ORG. Visit the NFMFS website at http://www.nfmfs.org to find out about all their services. NFMFS has established programs designed to meet specific urgent needs for service men and women, as well as their families. NFMFS wants to give hope to those who sacrifice their all in our defense. To see that every veteran and their family receives the medical, mental, and financial support that they need and deserve.

Hazel House Films was created by Cody Stauber and Director of Photography, Steve Foran, in Metro Detroit. Stauber and Foran earned bachelor's degrees in Broadcast and Cinematic Arts from Central Michigan University. Visit their website at http://www.hazelhousedetroit.com and follow on Social media Twitter @HazelHouseFilms and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HazelHouseFilms/

For further ShortsTV channels and TV listings, visit https://shorts.tv/tv#tv-getshorts.

Follow “Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics on IMDB http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5452758/?ref_=ttfc_fc_tt and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HLSAfilm/

For Media Inquiries and Interviews please contact YM & Associates PR | Marketing | Branding at YMoralesY(at)YM-PR(dot)com or call 949-244-9769.

