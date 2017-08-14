Everybody dies but not everyone lives.

A musician once said, "Everybody dies but not everyone lives.” Anthony May instantly thought of my Mother Regina who is approaching her 62nd birthday and just over the past few years has she finally begun to live. And the reason why the May family built their GoFundMe page. They need help to save Regina's life otherwise she will die without having fully lived, a Mother, Sister and Grandma.

Colorectal cancer “colon cancer" is the #2 cancer killer among men and women combined in the U.S. Each year nearly 137,000 people are diagnosed with colon cancer in the U.S. and over 50,000 people die from it annually. The disease, however, is largely preventable with regular screening and is treatable with early detection.

After almost a year of misdiagnosis and medical procedures; on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, time stopped for the May Family as Regina sat in the exam room surrounded by her siblings, children and grandchild. They delivered the heartbreaking diagnosis of stage four colon cancer which has metastasized to her lungs. True to her character, Regina immediately began to console those around her, hugging them one at a time and telling them it would be okay. Her next request was that she be the one to break the news to her mother so that she could be certain her mother would be okay. As the eldest sister of seven, Mother of four, and Grandma of five; Regina has spent her life with little concern for herself but shouldering the worries of those she loves the most.

Just fiive years ago, Regina enrolled in college for the first time and is just a few classes away from her first degree. When asked why she pursed school so late in life she replied, "To show my grandchildren anything is possible, no matter your age.” Regina's life has been filled with more pain and grief than most could ever bare, yet she has never complained or placed blame. On one hand, she has approached the world with fear because of all the pain and trauma she has endured, yet on the other, she has met every challenge with stoic grace and love because that is what she has had to be for all those around her.

There are usually no symptoms of colorectal cancer until it’s too late. Screening saves lives by finding and removing polyps before they can turn into cancer.

Regina has never asked for anything, especially help. The fact that she gave permission to build this page illustrates her will to live. Even with health insurance most of her doctors are out of network. This means that her treatment alone will cost $80,000. The May's are typically a private family and have never asked for anything but humbly need to ask for help to save their mother's life.

GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/save-our-queen