Updox, the industry leader for care coordination and healthcare connectivity solutions, has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government’s program. The stamp of approval designates that the solution offers functionality that enables eligible providers to meet requirements in the EHR Incentive Program (Meaningful Use) and Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) Program, to earn financial incentive dollars and avoid Medicare payment reductions. Testing for the 2015 Edition started this year and is the most current certification available through ONC.

"These certifications demonstrate our leadership in the industry and commitment to helping connect all of healthcare. We provide solutions for more than 80 EHR partners as a critical partner to help them meet Meaningful Use, and now Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) requirements. This large number of partners is a testament to the strength of our solution. While achieving meaningful use of health information technology is important, what makes us different is our solutions go beyond just the government requirements,” said Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. “We offer a complete communications and care coordination solution that works the way our customers work, to engage the entire care team, other providers, patients and their families. It drives us to go beyond just providers who are eligible for Meaningful Use but to provide the same communications and engagement solutions to all of healthcare, such as pharmacies and post-acute care. Healthcare is powered by communications and Updox is fast becoming the standard across all of healthcare.”

To earn the certification, Updox was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 15 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond Group LLC (DG) brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Its healthcare experience also runs deep, having certified hundreds of EHRs since becoming an ACB in 2010.

Updox, which met the requirements for ONC 2015 Edition Health IT Modular Certification - Ambulatory, is a Direct messaging Health Information Services Provider (HISP) and patient engagement vendor.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Updox is the industry-leading healthcare care coordination solution. Named #571 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 80 electronic health records (EHR) and serves more than 300,000 users and 72 million patients.

Through an extensive Direct messaging network and platform of apps, Updox connects various healthcare providers, including physicians, patients, payers, pharmacies, labs and healthcare partners. Once part of the Updox network, users or partners can access a full suite of applications including secure messaging, patient portal, appointment scheduling & reminders, credit card payments, and health alerts, all with the goal of driving improved outcomes through more efficient communications and better care coordination. Connect with Updox at http://www.updox.com.

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group LLC tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Founded in 1999, and accredited for the Office of the National Coordinator Health IT Certification Program as an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL), Drummond Group LLC continues to build upon its deep experience and expertise necessary to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.