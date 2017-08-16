OKWAVE Inc. Has Released More Than 2,000 Greeting Cards

Colorful Birthday Gift Box Card For the last three years, we have continually invested in creating greeting cards to meet users' needs. As a result, we now offer more than 2,000 cards. I do believe you can find a perfect card, which your special person loves.

OKWAVE Inc.'s e-card service, Davia, has released more than 2,000 greeting cards. Davia has 99 greeting card categories to fit any occasion and holiday such as birthdays, anniversaries, get well and Christmas. All cards are 100% free and there is no limit on sending them.

The leading users' demands for greeting cards are birthday cards. Birthday cards accounted for 81% of total card sending volume in the first half of 2017. 53% of Davia's greeting cards belong to 40 birthday cards categories. In addition to birthday, Davia offers 23 categories of occasion cards such as anniversary and get well. 15% of Davia's greeting cards belong to these occasion categories.

Davia offers greeting cards for 36 holidays, covering U.S. major holidays such as Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Christmas has the highest demand of greeting cards as a holiday, Davia offers more than 200 Christmas cards and it is the second largest greeting card category. 32% of Davia's greeting cards belong to these holiday categories.

The most sent card since Davia's inception is "Colorful Birthday Gift Box Card." This Card has been sent more than 160 thousand times.

OKWAVE Inc. CEO Tatsuo Yada states, "For the last three years, we have continually invested in creating greeting cards to meet users' needs. As a result, we now offer more than 2,000 cards. I do believe you can find a perfect card, which your special person loves."

Colorful Birthday Gift Box Card

https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/cards/colorful_birthday_party_ecard

Birthday Cards on Davia

https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/cards/birthday

Holiday Greeting Cards on Davia

https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/cards/holidays

About OKWAVE Inc.

OKWAVE Inc. operates Birthday & Greeting Cards by Davia, which is a 100 percent free e-card service. Davia offers more than 1,000 free e-cards as well as customizable birthday calendars and reminders. Davia has served over 14 million users since its inception. For more information visit: https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/. OKWAVE Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of OKWAVE (3808.NG.), which offers the Japan's first social Q&A web service and enterprise class help desk solutions. OKWAVE has received strategic investments from Rakuten and Microsoft. For more information about OKWAVE Inc. visit: http://corp.okwave.com, about OKWAVE visit: http://www.okwave.co.jp.

