Manufacturing and Characterization of Therapeutic Exosomes

Travis Antes, PhD Head of Analytical Development, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

The era of using extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosomes for regenerative medicine applications in the clinic is here. The team at Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. utilized a cardiosphere-derived stem-like cell culturing process to manufacture secreted EVs present in conditioned medium for clinical studies.

Dr. Travis Antes, head of analytical development at Capricor Therapeutics Inc., will be the speaker for this presentation. He will review the strategies for clinical scale EV manufacturing, characterization of surface phenotypes and RNA cargo, molecular tools available to characterize extracellular vesicles, as well as building a pipeline for successful QC of these EVs for use in the clinic.

Antes earned a doctorate in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Texas in Dallas. In 2016, he joined the faculty at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute as an associate professor and also became the Head of Analytical Development for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. His current research involves the characterization and development of therapeutic exosomes for a variety of disease applications.

This is a LabRoots hosted webinar, sponsored by Miltenyi Biotec. The webinar will take place on September 6, 2017, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PDT, 12:00 p.m. EDT. To learn more about this webinar, discover the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

