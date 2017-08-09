Olof Yrr Atladottir, the director general of the Icelandic Tourist Board and vice president of the European Travel Commission. We all have a responsibility to tourism and our communities and that requires proactive planning to achieve a balance between community and industry needed for success.

Atladottir will make her presentation on Thursday, September 21, starting at 9:30 a.m., at the Hawaii Convention Center. Her topic, Responsible Tourism, will emphasize the importance of advocating for a holistic approach to tourism as travel heads into an era where the industry is impacting society globally unlike any other industry.

Over the last six years, Iceland has experienced an unprecedented surge in visitor arrivals which has bolstered its economy while introducing new challenges to the island nation.

“I’m excited to be coming to Hawaii for the first time not only to enjoy the great beauty and experiences I’ve heard so much about, but to also add perspective to a serious topic many destinations and communities are dealing with around the world,” Atladottir said. “We all have a responsibility to tourism and our communities and that requires proactive planning to achieve a balance between community and industry needed for success. For Iceland, it has meant rethinking all of our public services.”

In addition to her current appointment as director general at Iceland Tourist Board, Atladottir also holds the position of vice president in charge of sustainability at the European Travel Commission and is chairman of the board of the North Atlantic Tourism Association. Prior to that, Atladottir was the managing director of the National Bioethics Committee of Iceland and Iceland’s representative on the Steering Committee on Bioethics within the Council of Europe. Among other appointments, Atladottir has been a board member of Promote Iceland, vice chairman of the Board of Vatnajokull National Park, and has sat on various boards and working groups on behalf of the Icelandic Government.

Presented by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the three-day Global Tourism Summit, September 19-21, will share the significance of the Hawaiian culture, global marketing, technology and innovation in presentations and panel discussions, with the overall intention of bringing people together to help improve tourism in Hawai‘i and abroad. Sustainable tourism is the summit theme.

“This is a particularly timely topic of discussion given the success of tourism being seen in Hawaii and around the globe,” said George D. Szigeti, HTA president and CEO. “Olof is bringing an important message and perspective to the Summit on how we can continue learning from one another and evolve our planning now to ensure the benefits of tourism on our communities aren’t coming at the expense of the quality of life in our respective destinations.”

Attendees can register to attend the Global Tourism Summit and hear Atladottir's keynote address by registering online at http://www.GlobalTourismSummitHawaii.com.

Several options are available for individual and group registration:

•Individuals: Full Conference, September 19-21: $395

•Groups of Eight or More: Full Conference, September 19-21: $365 per person (Groups can mix and match different attendees during the conference)

•Student and Faculty Members: Full Conference, September 19-21: $150

•Individuals, Partial Conference, September 19-20: $275

•Individuals, Partial Conference, September 20-21: $265

About the Hawaii Tourism Authority

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is responsible for strategically managing the State of Hawaii’s marketing initiatives to support tourism. HTA’s goal is to optimize tourism’s benefits for Hawaii, while being attentive to the interests of travelers, the community and visitor industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawaii’s leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure the sustainability of tourism’s success.

For more information about HTA, please visit http://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org. Follow updates about HTA on Facebook, Twitter (@HawaiiHTA) and its YouTube Channel.

Media Contacts:

Charlene Chan

Director of Communications

Hawaii Tourism Authority

808-973-2272 (o)

808-781-7733 (m)

Charlene(at)gohta(dot)net

Erin Kinoshita

Director of Account Services, Travel & Tourism

Anthology Marketing Group

808-539-3428 (o)

808-349-3746 (m)

Erin.Kinoshita(at)AnthologyGroup(dot)com