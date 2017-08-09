Haivision Media Platform Wins InfoComm Best of Show Award

The Haivision Media Platform helps companies organize, manage and share secure, high quality live and on-demand video to every employee, on any screen.

Haivision, a market leader in enterprise video and streaming solutions, announces that the company’s end-to-end enterprise media solution, the Haivision Media Platform, is the recipient of one of the industry’s prestigious technology honors, NewBay Media’s Best of Show Award, presented at the 2017 InfoComm International Show by AV Technology.

The NewBay Media’s Best of Show Award received more entries than any other year, with over a thousand solutions from more than 950 manufacturers. The solutions are evaluated by AV and IT professionals and judged on their intuitiveness, ease of use, versatility, depth of features, and reliability.

The award-winning Haivision Media Platform helps companies organize, manage and share secure, high quality live and on-demand video to every employee, on any screen – desktops, monitors and mobile devices – anywhere.

The Haivision Media Platform is ideal for:

– Global All Hands and Corporate Communications: Securely distribute live and on-demand video, such as CEO all hands, company events, training and IPTV to employees watching from headquarters, remote offices, and on the road.

– IPTV & Facility Media: Centrally manage and distribute IPTV and live corporate content to every screen within a facility, including auditoriums, lobbies, break rooms, and conference areas.

– Research Recording: Help teams record, analyze and review synchronized HD video sources for all kinds of research including usability testing, focus groups, simulations and training.

With Haivision Media Platform, users can watch live and on-demand video from web browsers, on-the-go using their iOS or Android device, or collectively on large-format TVs in group settings using the Haivision Play Set-Top Box. Administrators can also embed a single or dual stream player directly within company portals and intranets like SharePoint, Jive, and IBM WebSphere.

About Haivision

Haivision, a private company founded in 2004, provides media management and video streaming solutions that help the world’s leading organizations communicate, collaborate and educate. Haivision is recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with regional offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Learn more at haivision.com.