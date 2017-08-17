Ultimate Ventures Field Staff Welcome Guests to the Dallas-Fort Worth Area with their Trademark Texas Hospitality I’m proud to say that we’ve been delivering Peace of Mind to our corporate and association clients for nearly 25 years. Our clients know they can count on us to make their Dallas and Fort Worth meetings a success!

Ultimate Ventures®, a DMC Network company, was proud to have been recognized on Special Events Magazine's 13th Annual list of "25 Top Destination Management Companies" (DMCs) worldwide, as featured in the July issue. This is the sixth year that Dallas-Fort Worth DMC, Ultimate Ventures, has been included on this distinguished list.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged once again with this group of top DMCs,” says Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP, President of Ultimate Ventures. “I attribute our continued success to our team of ultra-talented industry pros and their heartfelt desire to provide exceptional service. I’m proud to say that we’ve been delivering Peace of Mind to our corporate and association clients for nearly 25 years. Our clients know they can count on us to make their Dallas and Fort Worth meetings a success!”

Special Events Magazine is an international resource and premier magazine for special event designers, producers and suppliers. The magazine’s annual "25 Top DMCs" list recognizes destination management companies around the world that are leaders in the industry and in the destinations they operate.

About Ultimate Ventures

The destination experts Ultimate Ventures work with meeting professionals to bring the best Dallas-Fort Worth to life. Recognized as a Top 25 DMC worldwide by Special Events Magazine and as the Best Meeting/Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings + Events Magazine, our seasoned team is uniquely qualified to assist planners with a full range of services including special events, team-building, group excursions, and transportation logistics.