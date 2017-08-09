Kickstarter Launched to Serve Short and Fat Men

"The BellyWink is when you sit down and the shirt stretches so tightly around your midsection that the fabric pulls the buttons apart and your belly winks at your neighbors.

Jeff Martin and Blake Adams aim to serve a community of men that have been overlooked far too long. For years, Martin and Adams struggled to find dress shirts that fit well, because they cannot buy off the rack or at big and tall stores. ShortandFat.com was created to help short and fat men look good, feel good and have more confidence in any situation.

Once their Kickstarter is successfully funded, they will build a website that will make it easy for short and fat guys to find shirts that actually fit they way they are supposed to.

“For far too long men have settled for whatever they could get in stores. In fact, many of us are not aware that our shirts are ill-fitting,” Martin said. The two have identified five pain points that men struggle with when buying shirts.



Collar - In order to get a proper fit around the neck, you end up with a shirt that doesn’t fit properly on the shoulder, sleeves, or in the length.

Yoke - The shoulder seams should fall at the end of your shoulder blades, not halfway down your upper arm.

Sleeve length - Sleeves should end at your wrists, not at your thumbs.

Shirt length - Too much material at the bottom of your shirt limits how you can wear your shirt or makes you uncomfortable.

BellyWink™ - Adams explains, “The BellyWink™ is when you sit down and the shirt stretches so tightly around your midsection that the fabric pulls the buttons apart and your belly winks at your neighbors.”

The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics states that the average male in the United States is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. Additionally, 70.7% of men aged 20 years and older are considered overweight or obese. Therefore, Martin and Adams feel that the market is prepared to welcome the Short and Fat brand. “We are honored to be leading the charge to serve men like us,” said Martin.

By launching their first Kickstarter, the two hope to build brand awareness and reach a market they say has never been served. To support their project and preorder a custom build dress shirt, visit ShortandFat.com’s Kickstarter.

About ShortandFat.com

Founded in 2017, by two short and fat guys, Jeff Martin and Blake Adams, ShortandFat.com was established with the mission to help vertically challenged and horizontally blessed men look good, feel good and gain confidence in any situation. The company is focused on building a clothing brand dedicated to a community of men that have been overlooked, underserved and forgotten until now.

Our custom-built dress shirt is built by you, for you and delivered to your door. ShortandFat.com is currently running a campaign on Kickstarter.com that will last until August 18, 2017.