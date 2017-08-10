Lynxspring, Inc. (http://www.lynxspring.com), a premier developer and provider of open, IoT solutions for intelligent buildings, energy management, and device-to-enterprise integration, and Tyrrell Products Limited (http://www.tyrrellproducts.com), a leading supplier, developer and distributor of industrial and building automation products, solutions and services, today announced a new partnership and strategic relationship to distribute and provide Building, Industrial, Energy Management and IoT Solutions to the United Kingdom and the U.A.E. markets.

Tyrrell Products has joined Lynxspring’s Distributor and Innovation Partner program. Through this partnership, Tyrrell Products will expand the market-reach of Lynxspring’s recently announced portfolio of JENEsys® Edge™ IoT Controllers, based on the Niagara Framework®, and Lynxspring’s series of Bridges, Gateways and Data Pumps based on their Onyxx® hardware platform. These solutions deliver new edge connectivity, interoperability, data access and analytics for today's buildings, energy management, industrial and IoT applications.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to deliver simplified, flexible, and high-performance solutions that will provide customers faster time-to-application value with reduced operating costs.

“Joining the Lynxspring Innovation Partner program not only adds more products to our offerings, but it demonstrates the commitment we made to our channel partners to provide them with the latest technology to deliver complete solutions, which is something we continually strive to do,” said Ged Tyrrell, Managing Director of Tyrrell Products Limited. ” We are excited to take up the distribution, support and training of Lynxspring’s products in our regions and look forward to a successful partnership.”

“Together, Lynxspring and Tyrrell will be co-innovating in the intelligent building and equipment environment, addressing edge control and access to data of today’s increasingly IoT-enabled buildings and smart equipment,” said Marc Petock, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing at Lynxspring. “With this partnership Tyrrell extends the availability of our edge and IoT solutions that enable owners and operators to manage their buildings and equipment efficiently while conserving resources and energy.”

About Tyrrell Products Limited

Tyrrell Products imagines, designs and creates innovative and connected hardware and software products for building systems integration, control, monitoring and the IoT.

Tyrrell Products is a main distributor, training partner and developer for Tridium, but also distributes many other essential related technologies. They deliver products into the hands of engineers in their partner network of systems integrators, along with excellent backup and support, allowing them to create the best possible solutions for their customers. More information about Tyrrell Products Limited Is available at http://www.tyrrellproducts.com.

About Lynxspring

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures and distributes edge-to-enterprise solutions and IoT technology for today’s intelligent buildings, energy management, and equipment control and specialty machine-to-machine applications in IoT environments. Lynxspring’s technologies simplify connectivity, integration, interoperability and data accuracy and exchange from the edge to the enterprise. More information about Lynxspring is available at http://www.lynxspring.com.

Contact

Marc Petock

Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing Lynxspring, Inc.

marc.petock(at)lynxspring(dot)com

Office: +1-877-649-5969