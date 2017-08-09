Concept Searching Gold Sponsor at SharePoint Saturday Toronto

Robert Piddocke, Vice President of Channel and Business Development at Concept Searching, and the author of two books on SharePoint Search, will speak on Going Meta – How to Really Use Metadata in SharePoint and Office 365 during the event.

Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software is pleased to be participating as a Gold Sponsor at SharePoint Saturday Toronto, August 19th, 2017, at Microsoft Canada, 1950 Meadowvale Blvd., Mississauga.

The session will discuss business values and considerations involved when determining how to govern information in SharePoint and SharePoint Online. Best practices will be explored on how meaningful metadata can save time and money, improve user experience, and determine the overall success of collaboration and document management.

The Concept Searching team will be available to demonstrate how its unique solutions are available in all versions of SharePoint, Office 365, OneDrive for Business, and support on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Concepts examined in Concept Searching’s Expert Webinar Series, will be discussed, and attendees invited to understand how optimizing and organizing unstructured content can dramatically improve search, eDiscovery, security, records management, migration, and collaboration in the digital workplace.

This SharePoint Saturday is a free of charge event, featuring sessions from influential and respected SharePoint professionals, and this year will focus on the digital workplace, community management, and innovative patterns, such as cloud-first solutions.

Concept Searching’s award-winning solutions integrate with Microsoft products to surface intelligent content in context. These enable organizations to deploy one set of products and leverage their current investment in Microsoft technologies.

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award-winning technologies encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.